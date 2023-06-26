Global Athletic Tape Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $943.32 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Athletic Tape Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global athletic tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2022-2028.



Market Trends and Opportunities

Market players adopt business-driving strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and others, offering lucrative revenue growth opportunities.

The growing partnership among the sports authorities, clubs, franchises, and others are the potential business strategies that offer direct consumers for the vendors without investing in market and networking business strategies. In recent years the partnerships between sports authorities have opened the space for new potential market geographics and demographics.



Market Drivers

Worldwide Increasing Sport Injuries



Globally, millions of sports injuries are registered every day that require care. Athletic tapes stabilize ankles, solidify the shoulder, and support the knee, opening elbow, and weak and injured muscle.

Athletic tapes provide lightweight and external support that helps athletes remain active while recovering from injury. In sport injury types, knee injuries, swollen muscles, and sprains and strains are the major sports injuries that occur worldwide, where athletic tapes are used as a vital part of first aid to deliver emergency care.

The increasing worldwide number of sports injuries is one of the leading factors driving the athletic tape market growth. In addition, the continued growth in fitness and sports has increased minor to major injuries that demand injury prevention and management tools. In the US, only overall children who participate in any sport, around 10% of children, get any injury.



Rising Demand for Athletic Tapes in Preserving Posture and Balance



With the growing concern about sports injuries, people are taking preventive measures to avoid or tackle them, where athletic tapes play a vital role. Furthermore, the world is evolving with sports and physical fitness, resulting in minor to major sports injuries. The increasing demand for preventing injury and rehabilitation and chronic pain management required athletic tapes in posture management and balance.



Increasing Athletic Population



Worldwide professional and Olympic-level sports positively influenced the attention towards the sports and have led to an increase in the number of athletes that seem to be faster and stronger compared to the last several decades. More than one billion people worldwide are engaged in some sport, domestic to national. Such factors are projected to positively influences the growth of the athletic tape market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

In the global athletic tape market, the competition among market players is significantly high in pricing strategies, product quality, material, quantity, and associated brand image.

Currently, 3M, Mueller Sports Medicine, and Nitto Denko Corporation are three leading market players that dominate the market in terms of market penetration, revenue, distribution channels, geographical presence, & brand image. These industry players compete with rapidly growing players such as KT Tape, Jaybird & Mais, SpiderTech, Johnson & Johnson, and others.



Key Company Profiles

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Mueller Sports Medicine

SpiderTech

Other Prominent Vendors

Cardinal Health

Essity

Healixon

Hangzhou Gspmed Medical Appliances Co. Ltd.

Jaybird & Mais

KT Tape

K-Active

LP Supports

Suzhou Medsport Products Co., Ltd

Performance Health (Cramer Products Inc)

Phiten

Presidium Athletics LLC

HARTMANN USA

WUXI BEYON MEDICAL PRODUCT CO., LTD

Scapa Group plc

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the athletic tape market?

What is the growth rate of the athletic tape market?

What are the growing trends in the athletic tape industry?

Which region holds the most significant global athletic tape market share?

Who are the key players in the global athletic tape market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Format

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Premium Insights

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Market Players Adopting Business-Driving Strategies

9.2 Advances in Athletic Tapes

9.3 Upcoming Sports Competitions Offer Opportunities for Vendors



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Sports Injuries Across Globe

10.2 Rising Demand for Athletic Tapes to Preserve Posture and Balance

10.3 Increasing Athletic Population



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Presence of Alternatives to Athletic Tapes

11.2 Limitations Associated With Athletic Tapes



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.1.1 Format: Segment Insights

12.1.2 Type: Segment Insights

12.1.3 Application: Segment Insights

12.1.4 Distribution Channels: Segment Insights

12.1.5 Geography: Insights

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Format

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Roll Tapes

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Pre-Cut Tapes

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography



14 Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Elastic

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Non-Elastic

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Injury Prevention

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Post-Injury Management, Stabilization, & Rehabilitation

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Chronic Issue and Pain Management

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography



16 Distribution Channels

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Sports Stores, Sports Clubs, Franchises, & Federations

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

16.5 E-Commerce

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography

16.6 Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, & Retail Stores

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Market by Geography



17 Geography



18 Europe



19 North America



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

