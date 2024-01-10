Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size, Share & Forecast Report 2023: Market to Reach $27.68 Billion by 2030 - Analysis by Biologics, PDE4 Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, and Calcineurin Inhibitors

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Biologics, PDE4 Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Injectable, Oral), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is expected to reach USD 27.68 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030

The market for atopic dermatitis (AD) drugs is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis across the globe, rising awareness, and high demand for treatment. Furthermore, the ongoing launch of innovative products to capture the market is a key strategy adopted by the players to gain market share and maintain their dominance.



A rising number of products in the pipeline, which are highly effective and show fewer adverse effects, is expected to drive the market. For instance, overall, 11 novel drugs indicated for atopic dermatitis are anticipated to be launched in the global market between 2020 and 2029. These include the following drug classes: Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4), and interleukin-4 & -13 (IL-4/13). These launches offer improvement in the quality of life and additional choices of treatments to patients with severe and moderate forms of AD.



Support from regulatory authorities, such as the provision of fast-track designation, is anticipated to impel R&D on AD. For instance, Lebrikizumab by Demira, Inc. received a fast-track designation. Moreover, in October 2020, Forte Biosciences, Inc.'s drug FB-401 was granted the fast-track designation by the FDA. Hence, the growing interest of companies in R&D is expected to propel the growth of the market.



An increase in funding for research and development of novel therapies for atopic dermatitis combined with proactive government initiatives will boost regional growth. Collaborations between public and private associations are expected to increase consumer awareness across the globe. For instance, in June 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.) announced the launch of Moizerto ointment (difamilast) for treating AD in Japan. This ointment is a non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase type-4 inhibitor.



The Japanese Dermatological Association (JDA) provides AD guidelines for AD in Japan. These guidelines were revised in 2020, specifying diagnostic criteria as well as treatments. For instance, inflammation-related AD is treated using topical corticosteroids and tacrolimus. This facilitates the treatment of patients in a systematic manner, thus improving treatment efficacy.



Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report Highlights

In 2022, biologics dominated the market owing to their higher demand and rising biologics approvals

The injectable route of administration segment held the largest share in 2022 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the presence of leading market players, increased prevalence of atopic dermatitis, and increased research activities within the region

Competitive Landscape

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LEO Pharma Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P.

Dermira, Inc. (Eli Lilly and Company)

Novartis AG

Incyte Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Corticosteroids

4.4. Calcineurin Inhibitors

4.5. PDE4 Inhibitors

4.6. Biologics



Chapter 5. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Topical

5.4. Injectable

5.5. Oral



Chapter 6. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Financial performance

7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2hluk

