Global ATP Assays Market Research Report 2023-2027: Opportunities in Technological Enhancements in ATP Assay Probes & Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ATP Assays Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Reagent, Microplate), Instrument (Luminometer, Spectrophotometers)), Application (Contamination, Disease Testing, Drug Discovery), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Food Testing) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global ATP Assays market is projected to reach USD 500 million by 2028 from USD 300 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the ATP Assays Market, focusing on estimating market size and future growth potential across various segments, including product, application, and end user. The report also presents a product portfolio matrix featuring various ATP Assays products available in the market. Additionally, it offers a competitive analysis of key market players, showcasing their company profiles, service offerings, and core market strategies.

The ATP Assays market is currently experiencing rapid expansion, primarily driven by substantial investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development. The market's growth is further fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and a notable shift from traditional culture-based testing methods to more efficient rapid tests.

The consumables and accessories segment plays a dominant role in this market, reflecting the widespread use of ATP assays. These assays are instrumental in critical activities like assessing cell viability and conducting tumor testing in research institutes. Moreover, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contribute significantly to this market segment's demand, relying on ATP assays for contamination testing, supporting their growing commercial operations, and meeting the ongoing demand for innovative therapies to combat chronic illnesses.

In 2023, North America emerged as the leading region in the ATP assays market. Several factors contributed to this dominance, including the surging demand for cell and gene therapies to address chronic diseases, substantial research and development efforts in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms, increased production of COVID-19 drugs, growing adoption of cell-based assays for drug development, and the user-friendly nature of ATP assays for contamination testing.

The consumables & accessories segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market

By product, ATP assays market is segmented into consumables & accessories and instruments. The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the ATP assays market in 2022.

This prevalence can be attributed to the extensive usage of ATP assays in research institutes to evaluate cell viability, the increasing need for tumor testing and cell proliferation (particularly in cancer) due to the rise in chronic diseases, and the frequent acquisition of consumables by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Contamination Testing segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market in 2023

By application, the ATP assays market is segmented into contamination testing, disease testing, and drug discovery & development.

In 2023, the contamination testing segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market due to the growing regulatory severity of pharmaceutical and food & beverage companies for non-contaminated production, and the necessity for cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces in hospitals.

By end user, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022

By end users, The ATP assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The dominance of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies segment can be attributed to several significant factors.

These include the presence of a substantial number of pharmaceutical players who are making significant investments in this market, the increasing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines that require the use of ATP assays in contamination testing, the expansion of commercial activities by various pharmaceutical companies, the growing demand for cell and gene therapies to combat chronic diseases.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Food Safety Concerns to Drive Market
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific ATP Assays Market in 2022
  • China to Register Highest Growth Rate in ATP Assays Market During Forecast Period
  • North America to Dominate Global ATP Assays Market in 2028
  • Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Study Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Food Safety Concerns Globally
  • Growing Demand for ATP Assays in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology R&D
  • Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Globally
  • Shift from Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests
  • Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Restraints

  • High Cost of Instruments and Reagents
  • Inability to Differentiate Between Extracellular and Intracellular ATP

Opportunities

  • Technological Enhancements in ATP Assay Probes
  • Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Low Survival Rate for Small Players and New Entrants

Industry Trends

  • Increasing Regulations for Food Businesses
  • Adoption of ATP Testing for Monitoring Environmental Contamination Caused by Sars-Cov-2

Technology Analysis

  • Homogeneous Time-Resolved Fluorescence Technology for Rapid Screening of ATP Concentrations
  • Ease of Use of Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry Analyzers in Clinical Laboratories
  • Advanced Assay Stability (Aas) Systems to Match Room Temperature while Performing Assays
  • Other Technological Innovations

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck Kgaa
  • Promega Corporation
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Promocell Gmbh
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Lonza
  • Abcam plc
  • 3M
  • Abnova Corporation
  • Geno Technology Inc.
  • Aat Bioquest, Inc.
  • Biothema Ab
  • Biotium
  • Creative Bioarray
  • Canvax
  • Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.
  • Mbl International Corporation

Other Players

  • Ruhof Corporation
  • Charm Sciences chat
  • Bio Shield Tech, LLC
  • Cayman Chemical
  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

