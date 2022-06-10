Global Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Market Report 2022-2027: AI Comes to the Fore in Diagnosing and Managing Arrythmias / Digital Health Technologies Take a Lead in Screening for Atrial Fibrillation

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Atrial Fibrillation Market - Treatment Types and End-User Facilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Atrial Fibrillation market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019, 2020 and 2021



Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is the most common arrhythmia, which can lead to stroke, peripheral embolization, heart failure and other unfavorable outcomes. While the incidence of AF among the general population has been found to be at about 2.3%-3.4%, this registers a significant increase in patients with pulmonary disease, critical illness or systemic inflammatory response syndrome, with devastating clinical impact.

A number of recent epidemiological studies have established a greater risk of AF and new-onset AF among patients with COVID-19, though the results have been quite inconsistent. The literature available thus far has indicated that AF or new-onset AF can have a substantial association with the worst outcomes, viz., mortality, in patients with COVID-19.



Apart from the recent development of COVID-19 and its effect on AF, other factors that increase the risk of this condition include growing worldwide prevalence of obesity and heart diseases. The rise in the number of AF cases is fueling the market for treating this disease, though at the same time posing a crushing burden on the economies of several countries because of the high treatment cost involved.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global Atrial Fibrillation market is analyzed in this report with respect to treatment type/sub-type, end-user facilities

The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each treatment type/sub-type and end-user facility of Atrial Fibrillation by all major geographic regions/countries

Artificial Intelligence Comes to the Fore in Diagnosing and Managing Arrythmias

Digital Health Technologies Take a Lead in Screening for Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Thumb ECGs Playing a Greater Role Atrial Fibrillation Detection

Revolutionary Catheter Ablation Technologies for AF Take Centerstage

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 19

The industry guide includes the contact details for 70 companies

Product Outline



The report analyzes the market for the following key treatment types/sub-types of Atrial Fibrillation:

Non-Pharmacological Treatment

Catheter Ablation



Electric Cardioversion



High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)



Maze Surgery



Other Ablation Treatments

Pharmacological Treatment

Blood Thinners



Heart Rate Drugs



Heart Rhythm Drugs

End-User Facilities of Atrial Fibrillation analyzed in this study comprise the following:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

Hospitals

KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Abbott Announces World's First Implant of Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in Pivotal Trial

Late-Breaking Study Results Reinforce Positive Real-World Outcomes with the WATCHMAN FLXT LAAC Device

Boston Scientific Closes Acquisition of Baylis Medical Company Inc.

Medtronic receives FDA expanded approval for cardiac cryoablation catheters for pediatric treatment of a common heart rhythm condition

Abbott Receives U.S. FDA Clearance for New Cardiac Mapping System to Improve How Doctors Treat Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Acutus Medical's Pulsed Field Ablation System To Be Featured During 27th Annual AF Symposium

Medtronic announces regulatory approval and launch in Japan of Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System

of Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System Medtronic to Acquire Affera

Abbott's New Leadless Pacemaker System Meets Primary Endpoints in Pivotal Trial

Acutus Medical Initiates CE Mark Study for Focal Pulsed Field Ablation Therapy to Treat Atrial Fibrillation

Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Reveals Strong Short-Term Risk Association Between Atrial Fibrilation Episodes and Ischemic Stroke

Abbott Expands Peripheral Vascular Offerings with Acquisition of Walk Vascular, LLC

Biosense Webster Announces Completion of Atrial Fibrillation Cases Using Novel HELIOSTART Balloon Ablation Catheter

New Data & Innovations: Heart Rhythm 2021

BIOTRONIK Expands Range of Peripheral Introducer Sheaths

CardioFocus-Announces-Agreement-to-Acquire-Intellectual-Property-Press-Release.pdf

Late-Breaking Data Shows Abbott's AmplatzerT AmuletT Occluder Offers Superior Left Atrial Appendage Closure Compared to Watchman? Device for People With Atrial Fibrillation at Risk of Stroke

Abbott's AmplatzerT AmuletT Device Approved by FDA to Treat People With Atrial Fibrillation at Risk of Stroke

AcQMap 8, Acutus Medical's Innovative Suite of Software Upgrades, Receives FDA Clearance and CE Mark

Real-World Data Demonstrate Significant Reduction in Complications and Reinterventions with Medtronic Micra Leadless Pacemaker

Abbott's XIENCE Stent Receives FDA Approval for Shortest Blood Thinner Course for High Bleeding Risk Patients

Abbott Receives European And Canadian Approval For AmplatzerT Steerable Delivery Sheath To Optimize Left Atrial Appendage Closure Procedures For People At Risk Of Stroke

Medtronic Receives FDA Expanded Approval for Arctic FrontT Family of Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters for Initial Use for Recurrent Symptomatic Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Abbott Introduces Jot DxT Insertable Cardiac Monitor, Designed To Reduce Data Burden And Improve Accurate Diagnosis Of Difficult-To-Detect Abnormal Heart Rhythms

AliveCor and Acutus Medical Partner to Evaluate Management and Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias

New Data & Innovations: Heart Rhythm 2021

BIOTRONIK's Cardiac Monitor Receives Prestigious Award

Late-Breaking Trial Data at TVT Demonstrate Sustained Safety and Performance of WATCHMAN FLXT Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

CardioFocus to Exhibit and Present Data Supporting HeartLight X3 System at Heart Rhythm 2021

CardioFocus Receives Regulatory Approval to Market HeartLight X3 System in Japan

Medtronic Announces FDA Clearance and Results of Artificial Intelligence Algorithms for Cardiac Monitoring

CardioFocus Announces Agreement with China Grand Pharmaceutical to Bring HeartLight X3 System to China

GE Healthcare and the American College of Cardiology Join Forces to Advance AI in Cardiac Care

Medtronic Launches App-Based Study to Better Understand Relationship Between Atrial Fibrillation Disease Burden and Impact on Patient Outcomes

Siemens Healthineers Receives CE Mark for the ACUSON AcuNav Volume ICE Catheter

Abbott Seeks Better Treatment Options for Patients with Both Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Failure with New Trial

Acutus Medical Receives FDA Approval to Initiate US Atrial Fibrillation IDE Trial with the AcQBlate FORCE Sensing Ablation System

Japan Lifeline Finalizes Supply Agreement for Pulsed Electric Field Ablation Catheter for U.S. Market

Acutus Medical Announces FDA Clearance of AcQCrossT, a Full Suite of Universal Transseptal Crossing Devices

Acutus Medical Initiates First IDE Therapy Trial with the AcQBlate FORCE Sensing Ablation System

AtriCure's EPi-Sense System Approved by FDA for Treatment of Long-Standing Persistent Afib Patients

Acutus Medical Receives Vizient Innovative Technology Contract

Medtronic Announces First Procedures in Pivotal Trial to Evaluate Novel Ablation Technology in Treating Atrial Fibrillation

CardioFocus Announces Expanded Partnership With Japan Lifeline

CardioFocus Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership With MicroPortT CRM To Include Spain And Portugal

Medtronic Receives FDA Approval of DiamondTemp Ablation System for the Treatment of Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

Acutus Medical Announces CE Mark and European Launch of AcQCrossT Transseptal System, a Fully Integrated Family of Transseptal Crossing Products

CardioFocus Announces 10,000 Patients Treated Worldwide

First Clinical Implantation of MicroPort Left.

Abbott Introduces Next-Generation 3d Cardiac Mapping Platform In Europe And Australia

The New England Journal of Medicine: Medtronic Cryoablation is a Superior Treatment Option for Symptomatic Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Compared to Drug Therapy

Acutus Medical Launches AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation System in Europe

Abbott Announces Start of Study to Evaluate New Device to Treat Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation

Acutus Medical Announces FDA Clearance of Second-Generation AcQMap 3D Imaging & Mapping Catheter

Acutus Medical Announces Pulsed Field Ablation Program and Initial Pre-Clinical Results

Medtronic Gains FDA Clearance, CE Mark for LINQ IIT Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM)

Abbott Receives FDA Approval for New Heart Rhythm Devices Featuring Bluetooth Connectivity and Continuous Remote Monitoring

Stereotaxis and Acutus Medical Announce First Integrated Cardiac Ablation Procedure with TeleRobotic Support

Medtronic MicraT AV Receives CE Mark

New Alliance Maps the Way in Electrophysiology

CardioFocus Announces US FDA Approval of HeartLight X3 System for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

GE Healthcare and Preventice Solutions Collaborate to Connect the Heart, the Hospital and the Home Seamlessly

Bristol Myers Squibb - The Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance and Fitbit Collaborate to Address Gaps in Atrial Fibrillation Detection with the Aim of Accelerating Diagnosis

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Artificial Intelligence Comes to the Fore in Diagnosing and Managing Arrythmias

Digital Health Technologies Take a Lead in Screening for Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

thumb ECGs Playing a Greater Role Atrial Fibrillation Detection

Atrial Fibrillation Treated Successfully through Pulsed Field Ablation

Revolutionary Catheter Ablation Technologies for AF Take Centerstage

MARKET PLAYERS



NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Abbott Laboratories ( United States )

) Acutus Medical, Inc. ( United States )

) Atricure, Inc. ( United States )

) Biosense Webster, Inc. ( United States )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( United States )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( United States )

) Cardiofocus, Inc. ( United States )

) GE Healthcare ( United States )

) Pfizer Inc. ( United States )

) Siemens Medical Solutions USA , Inc. ( United States )

EUROPE

Major Market Players

Acesion Pharma ( Denmark )

) Afreeze GmbH ( Austria )

) Biotronik SE & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH ( Germany )

) Medtronic PLC ( Ireland )

) Osypka AG ( Germany )

ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Cathrx Ltd ( Australia )

) Japan Lifeline Co. ( Japan )

) Shanghai Microport Medical (Group) Co Ltd ( China )

