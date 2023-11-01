Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Research Report 2023-2032: Market Thriving with Surgical and Non-Surgical Treatment Options

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atrial Fibrillation Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global atrial fibrillation market is expected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2022 to $12.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The atrial fibrillation market is expected to grow to $18.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The main types of atrial fibrillation involve surgical and non-surgical. Surgical atrial fibrillation treatment refers to a procedure in which a patient receives an electrical shock on the outside of the chest to regulate the heartbeat using either paddles or patches.

The technologies including radiofrequency, laser, cryotherapy, and other, treatments including pharmacological, non-pharmacological, maze surgery, and electric cardioversion are used by various end-users such as hospitals, electrophysiology labs, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The increase in the geriatric population is expected to drive the atrial fibrillation market forward. The geriatric population refers to adults 65 and older who are more likely to fall due to various factors, such as postural hypotension and balance or gait problems. Age factor and conduction disturbances are present on the surface electrocardiogram before AF onset in most geriatric patients.

For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs' September 2020 report, the population aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, according to October 2021 published factsheet by World Health Organization, there will be 1.4 billion individuals over the age of 60 in the world by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. Therefore, the growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the atrial fibrillation market.



Technological developments are the key trends gaining popularity in the atrial fibrillation market. Major companies operating in the healthcare industry are developing new technologies to maintain their position in the atrial fibrillation market. For instance, in October 2020, Biosense Webster, a US-based healthcare company specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac rhythm abnormalities, received FDA approval for a new technology called The Thermocool Smarttouch Catheter for use in AFib patients. The newly approved technology has been found beneficial for persistent atrial fibrillation, which is defined as AFib occurring for longer than a week but less than a year.



In August 2022, Medtronic plc, a US-based medical device company, acquired Affera, Inc for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Medtronic expands the company's cardiac ablation portfolio by including its cardiac mapping and navigation platform, a fully integrated diagnostic, focal pulsed field, and radiofrequency ablation solution. Affera Inc is a US-based venture-backed medical device company operating in the atrial fibrillation market.



North America was the largest region in the atrial fibrillation market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the atrial fibrillation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the atrial fibrillation market are

AtriCure Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Abbott Laboratories

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Biotronik Inc.

CardioFocus Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Medtronic plc

Biosense Webster Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Siemens AG

Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Atrial Fibrillation Market Characteristics



3. Atrial Fibrillation Market Trends And Strategies



4. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Atrial Fibrillation Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Atrial Fibrillation Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Atrial Fibrillation Market



5. Atrial Fibrillation Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Atrial Fibrillation Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Atrial Fibrillation Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Surgical

Non-Surgical

6.2. Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Radiofrequency

Laser

Cryotherapy

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, Segmentation By Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmacological Treatment

Non-pharmacological Treatment

Maze Surgery

Electric Cardioversion

6.4. Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Electrophysiology Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7. Atrial Fibrillation Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

