Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 32.14 Billion By 2032, at CAGR of 7.1%: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market size & share was valued at USD 16.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.14 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)? How Big is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Size & Share?

Overview

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. The rapidly rising demand for the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market can be attributed to the increased awareness about treatment with a combination of behavior therapy and medication. For preschool-aged children with ADHD, behavior therapy, especially training for parents, is recommended as a first-line treatment before medication is tried.

The rising prevalence of ADHD globally is anticipated to contribute to market growth. As per the ADHD institute, the estimated disease prevalence ranges from 0.1% to 8.1% in children and adolescents worldwide. The mean prevalence of ADHD in adults aged 18 to 45 years is roughly 2.8% in Asia, Europe, North America, and MEA.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Adlon Therapeutics L.P.

Amnel Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Aytu Biopharma Inc.

American Brivision (Holding) Corporation

Cingulate Inc.

Eli Lilly And Company

GSK plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Novartis AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Purdue Pharma L.P.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tris Pharma Inc

Key factors driving market growth

Safety and efficacy by research studies to push the market

Extensive research studies conducted by firms to evaluate the safety and efficacy of drugs in patients with ADHD are expected to drive market growth soon. The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market size is expanding as the positive outcomes of these studies open new opportunities in the market. As per the studies published by Boston Children's Hospital in 2021, alpha-2-adrenergic agonists such as guanfacine & clonidine can be impactful in lessening disease symptoms in children.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market sales are soaring as increasing initiatives undertaken by key players to promote products may open new avenues for business. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company, under the Lilly Cares Foundation's patient assistance program, offers Strattera (Atomoxetine) complimentary one year to eligible patients for their treatments. The program's eligibility includes US-based non-insured patients with a physician-prescribed prescription.

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing remedies for anxiety and depression to drive the market

If ADHD is left untreated, it gravely intimidates the patient's well-being, thus giving way to anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders. Consequently, this also makes the situation hard for those directly involved with the sufferers. In addition, mounting disappointments and frustrations can further escalate the chances of forming antisocial personality disorder.

Albeit there are two important ways of treating ADHD, combining the two often yields the best outcomes. Thus medication combined with behavioral therapy offers better control of the treatment of ADHD. Lately, behavioral therapies have gained significant attention from parents with children who have ADHD. Parents and kids in this situation attend specialist's lessons to handle and lessen the consequences of ADHD.

Segmentation assessment

The stimulants segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on drug type, the stimulants segment accounted for the highest market share. The growth in this segment can be attributed to product effectiveness in treating the signs and symptoms of ADHD. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market demand is on the rise as clinical trials are still being conducted, and the government supports the use of stimulants in the treatment of mental health disorders. Dexmethylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, methylphenidate, and amphetamine are examples of stimulant medications.

The children segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on demographics, the children segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The growing incidence of conditions will likely cause the children's segment to expand rapidly over the forecast period. Over 800,000 Australians are impacted by ADHD, including 533,300 adults and 281,200 children aged 0 to 19 years. About 2 out of every three children with ADHD also have one or more other disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market trends include a rise in the number of instances of ADHD in youngsters would fuel segment expansion.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market: Report Scope & Trends

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 32.14 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 17.27 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.1% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Amnel Pharmaceuticals LLC., Aytu Biopharma, Inc., American Brivision (Holding) Corporation, Cingulate Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Neos Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Tris Pharma, Inc. Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel, By Demographics, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options



Geographic Overview

An increasing number of product launches to propel the North American market

North America held the largest attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market share as more products are launched, more prescriptions for drugs are issued yearly, and more businesses are working together to expand market penetration and product development. In addition, market players are expected to play an influential role in accelerating market expansion throughout the ensuing years by approving and commercializing new medications.

Browse the Detail Report "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Stimulants, and Non-Stimulants); By Demographics; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market report based on drug type, distribution channel, demographics, and region:

By Drug Type Outlook

Stimulants

Amphetamine



Methylphenidate



Lisdexamfetamine



Dexmethylphenidate

Non-stimulants

Atomoxetine



Guanfacine



Clonidine



Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

By Demographics Outlook

Children (2 to 17 years of age)

Adults

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

