Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Size Projected to Reach USD 32.14 Billion By 2032, With CAGR of 7.1%: Study by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Stimulants, and Non-Stimulants); By Demographics; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market size was valued at USD 16.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.14 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)? How Big is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Size?

Overview

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors, or being overly active. The rapid rise in the demand for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market can be attributed to increasing cases of children daydreaming, forgetting or losing things, squirming and fidgeting, or talking too much.

The presence of a strong product pipeline for the treatment of ADHD and their subsequent approval is anticipated to boost the market growth. As per the ADHD institute, the estimated prevalence of the disease ranges from 0.1% to 8.1% in children and adolescents globally. The mean prevalence of ADHD in adults aged 18 to 45 is around 2.8% in Asia, Europe, North America, and MEA.

Request Sample Copy of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation

Product values and regional markets are estimated by market analysts, data analysts, and people from related industries based on the company's revenue and application market

The data sources include but are not limited to reports of companies, international organizations and governments, market surveys, and related industry news

Analysis of global market trends, with historical data, estimates, and projection of CAGR

The report includes historical and forecast data from demand, application details, price trends, and company shares by geography

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Adlon Therapeutics L.P.

Amnel Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Aytu Biopharma Inc.

American Brivision (Holding) Corporation

Cingulate Inc.

Eli Lilly And Company

GSK plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Novartis AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Purdue Pharma L.P.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tris Pharma

To know an additional revised list of top market players, request a sample report, 2023-2032: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

Mounting disappointments and frustrations to push the market

When ADHD is left unattended, it severely threatens the patient's well-being. Therefore, the development of anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder increases. Consequently, this also makes the situation difficult for those directly involved with the sufferers. The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market size is expanding as mounting disappointments and frustrations can further accelerate the chances of forming antisocial personality disorder.

Although there are two noteworthy ways to treat ADHD, integrating the two often yields the best outcome. This medication, combined with behavioral therapy, offers better control of the treatment of ADHD. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market sales are soaring as behavioral therapies have gained significant attention from parents who have children with ADHD. Parents and kids in this situation attend specialist lessons to handle and reduce the consequences of ADHD.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19451

Recent trends influencing the market

Increase in innovation by ADHD drug manufacturers to drive the market growth

An increase in innovation by ADHD drug manufacturers is anticipated to drive market growth. Manufacturers are targeting both children and adults with ADHD. Drugs are developed with various features for children, such as added flavors for convenience intake. Still, for adults, the focus is on providing a long-lasting impact to circumvent taking numerous pills per day.

The ADHD market is anticipated to grow due to increased public awareness about mental health and government funding. The increasing number of people suffering from mental health disorders, including ADHD, has drawn the attention of governments worldwide, forcing them to take action.

Segmentation assessment

The stimulants segment dominated the ADHD market

Based on drug type, the stimulants segment dominated the ADHD market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to product effectiveness in treating the signs and symptoms of ADHD. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market demand is on the rise as clinical trials are still being conducted, and the government supports the use of stimulants in the treatment of mental health disorders. Dexmethylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, methylphenidate, and amphetamine are examples of stimulant medications.

The children segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth

Based on demographics, the children segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The growing cases of the condition are likely to cause this segment to expand at a swift rate over the forecast period. Over 800,000 Australians are affected by ADHD, including 533,300 adults and 281,200 children aged 0-19 years, as per the ADHD Australia reports. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market trends include 2 out of every 3 children with ADHD also have one or more disorders such as anxiety, depression, mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. Therefore, it is projected that a rise in the number of instances of ADHGD in youngsters would fuel segment expansion.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 32.14 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 17.27 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.1% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Amnel Pharmaceuticals LLC., Aytu Biopharma, Inc., American Brivision (Holding) Corporation, Cingulate Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Neos Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Tris Pharma, Inc. Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel, By Demographics, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

More prescriptions for drugs are issued yearly to propel the North American market

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market report also covers the estimated market sizes and trends for 17 different countries across significant regions globally.

North America held the largest attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market share due to more products being launched, more prescriptions for drugs being issued yearly, and more businesses working together to expand market penetration and product development. In addition, market players are expected to play a significant role in accelerating market expansion throughout the following years by approving and commercializing new medications.

Browse the Detail Report "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Stimulants, and Non-Stimulants); By Demographics; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market report based on drug type, distribution channel, demographics, and region:

By Drug Type Outlook

Stimulants

Amphetamine



Methylphenidate



Lisdexamfetamine



Dexmethylphenidate

Non-stimulants

Atomoxetine



Guanfacine



Clonidine



Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail Pharmacy



Hospital Pharmacy

By Demographics Outlook

Children (2 to 17 years of age)



Adults

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., )

Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , )

Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . )

Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , )

Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Related Reports:

Natamycin Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/natamycin-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/natamycin-market Omics Lab Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/omics-lab-services-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/omics-lab-services-market Minimal Residual Disease Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/minimal-residual-disease-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/minimal-residual-disease-market Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-precision-medicine-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-precision-medicine-market Medical Ceramics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-ceramics-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research