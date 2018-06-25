Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics in US$ Million.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443604



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alcobra Ltd.

- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

- Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC

- Curemark, LLC.

- Eli Lilly and Company



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443604



ATTENTION DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD) THERAPEUTICS MCP-6195 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

ADHD Therapeutics: A Primer

ADHD Therapeutics Market Outlook

Factors Driving ADHD Therapeutics Market

Changes in Insurance Coverage

Addition of Formal Guidelines

Low Diagnosis Threshold

Advancements in Field of Medicine

Unmet Needs

Launch of Pipeline Drugs

Factors Inhibiting ADHD Therapeutics Market

Side Effects Related to Use of Stimulants to Treat ADHD

Under-diagnosis of ADHD Condition

Reduced Availability of Non-Stimulants in Certain Geographies

Competitive Landscape

Major ADHD Medications Available in the Market

ADHD Medications Approved by FDA

Patent Validity for Major ADHD Drugs



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS IN ADHD THERAPEUTICS MARKET

Biological Psychiatry Gaining Ground

Social Media Drives Heightened Awareness

Stimulants Dominate the Market but Non-Stimulants Inching Their Way to Popularity

Robust Growth in Pediatric ADHD Therapeutic Market to Propel Overall Market

Strategic Alliances



3. DEVELOPMENTAL PIPELINE OF ADHD DRUGS

An Overview

ADHD Drugs under Phase II/III Development in (2015)



4. ADHD - AN INSIGHT



5. CLINICAL TRIALS

Supernus Announces Positive Results from Phase IIB Trials for SPN-812

Sunovion Announces Top-line Results from Phase II/III Clinical Trial

Taisho Conducts Phase II Trial for TS-141

Shire Announces Positive Top-Line Result from Phase III Trial of SHP465-305

Highland Therapeutics Initiates Phase II Trial for HLD100

FDA Advises Hold for Alcobra Phase III Trial MDX for ADHD



6. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Mylan Rolls Out Dextroamphetamine Sulphate Extended Release Capsules

Tris Pharma Introduces Liquid DYANAVEL XR for ADHD

Neos Introduces Adzenys XR-ODT

Shire Introduces Intuniv, Non-Stimulant Treatment for ADHD

Shire Introduces Elvanse Adult®, Stimulant Treatment for Adult ADHD

Teva Adds Generic Intuniv® to Existing Line of ADHD Products

FDA Approves Pfizer€™s QuilliChew ER„¢ Chewable Tablets

Actavis Introduces Generic Version of Intuniv



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Shire Files New Drug Application for Chewable Vyvanse

Medgenics Acquires neuroFix Therapeutics



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Alcobra Ltd. (Israel)

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (US)

Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

Curemark, LLC. (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc. (US)

Janssen Global Services, LLC (US)

Mallinckrodt PLC (Ireland)

Mylan N.V. (The Netherlands)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Neurovance, Inc. (US)

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Shire plc (Ireland)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Tris Pharma, Inc. (US)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World 14-Year Perspective for ADHD Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

US ADHD Therapeutics Market Set Firmly on Growth Trajectory

Table 4: US ADHD Market: Prices of Select ADHD Drugs (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US ADHD Prevalence Rate: Some Major Facts

Table 5: ADHD with Co-existing Conditions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Trends Impacting the US ADHD Therapeutics Market

Generics Ruling the Roost in US ADHD Therapeutics Market

Table 6: US Market for ADFHD Drugs: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Stimulants and Non-stimulants (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Adults on the Radar of US ADHD Drugs Manufacturers

Table 7: US ADHD Drugs Market: Percentage Breakdown of ADHD Drug Prescriptions by Age Group & Gender (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

ADHD Drug for Adults: A Trail of Misuse, Addiction and Death

More Prescriptions, More Issues

Table 8: US ADHD Drugs Market: Prescriptions Filled (2010-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

More Drugs, More Complications, More Emergency Room Visits

Though Small in Number, Deaths Due to ADHD Drug Complications is Rising

ADHD in Children: A Case of One Diagnosis Too Many

Individual Choices of Healthcare Professionals Influencing ADHD Diagnosis

DSM 5„¢ Criteria

DSM-5„¢ DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA FOR ADHD

Clinical Trials

Products Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Major Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 9: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: The US Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 11: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Canadian Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Increased Awareness Leading to Surge in Japanese ADHD Therapeutic Market

Select ADHD Drugs in Pipeline in Japanese Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 13: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Japanese Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Effective therapeutics and Rising Awareness Amongst Public Propelling European ADHD Market

UK ADHD Market - An Overview

ADHD Prevalence

Table 15: ADHD Prevalence in the UK: Percentage Breakdown by Gender (Fiscal Year 2009-2010 through 2014-2015)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: European Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific ADHD Therapeutics Market on the Rise

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Latin American ADHD Therapeutics Market to Cross US$3 billion

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Latin American Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

ADHASA Enabling South African Children with ADHD to Chart New Course

Strategic Corporate Development

Alcobra Ltd. (Israel) - A Key Israeli Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Rest of World Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 28) The United States (17) Canada (2) Japan (2) Europe (5) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Middle East (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443604



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-therapeutics-industry-300671692.html