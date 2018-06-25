Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcobra Ltd.
- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.
- Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Curemark, LLC.
- Eli Lilly and Company
ATTENTION DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD) THERAPEUTICS MCP-6195 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
ADHD Therapeutics: A Primer
ADHD Therapeutics Market Outlook
Factors Driving ADHD Therapeutics Market
Changes in Insurance Coverage
Addition of Formal Guidelines
Low Diagnosis Threshold
Advancements in Field of Medicine
Unmet Needs
Launch of Pipeline Drugs
Factors Inhibiting ADHD Therapeutics Market
Side Effects Related to Use of Stimulants to Treat ADHD
Under-diagnosis of ADHD Condition
Reduced Availability of Non-Stimulants in Certain Geographies
Competitive Landscape
Major ADHD Medications Available in the Market
ADHD Medications Approved by FDA
Patent Validity for Major ADHD Drugs
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS IN ADHD THERAPEUTICS MARKET
Biological Psychiatry Gaining Ground
Social Media Drives Heightened Awareness
Stimulants Dominate the Market but Non-Stimulants Inching Their Way to Popularity
Robust Growth in Pediatric ADHD Therapeutic Market to Propel Overall Market
Strategic Alliances
3. DEVELOPMENTAL PIPELINE OF ADHD DRUGS
An Overview
ADHD Drugs under Phase II/III Development in (2015)
4. ADHD - AN INSIGHT
5. CLINICAL TRIALS
Supernus Announces Positive Results from Phase IIB Trials for SPN-812
Sunovion Announces Top-line Results from Phase II/III Clinical Trial
Taisho Conducts Phase II Trial for TS-141
Shire Announces Positive Top-Line Result from Phase III Trial of SHP465-305
Highland Therapeutics Initiates Phase II Trial for HLD100
FDA Advises Hold for Alcobra Phase III Trial MDX for ADHD
6. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Mylan Rolls Out Dextroamphetamine Sulphate Extended Release Capsules
Tris Pharma Introduces Liquid DYANAVEL XR for ADHD
Neos Introduces Adzenys XR-ODT
Shire Introduces Intuniv, Non-Stimulant Treatment for ADHD
Shire Introduces Elvanse Adult®, Stimulant Treatment for Adult ADHD
Teva Adds Generic Intuniv® to Existing Line of ADHD Products
FDA Approves Pfizer€™s QuilliChew ER„¢ Chewable Tablets
Actavis Introduces Generic Version of Intuniv
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Shire Files New Drug Application for Chewable Vyvanse
Medgenics Acquires neuroFix Therapeutics
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Alcobra Ltd. (Israel)
Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (US)
Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)
Curemark, LLC. (US)
Eli Lilly and Company (US)
Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc. (US)
Janssen Global Services, LLC (US)
Mallinckrodt PLC (Ireland)
Mylan N.V. (The Netherlands)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
Neurovance, Inc. (US)
Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
Shire plc (Ireland)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
Tris Pharma, Inc. (US)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World 14-Year Perspective for ADHD Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
US ADHD Therapeutics Market Set Firmly on Growth Trajectory
Table 4: US ADHD Market: Prices of Select ADHD Drugs (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US ADHD Prevalence Rate: Some Major Facts
Table 5: ADHD with Co-existing Conditions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Trends Impacting the US ADHD Therapeutics Market
Generics Ruling the Roost in US ADHD Therapeutics Market
Table 6: US Market for ADFHD Drugs: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Stimulants and Non-stimulants (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Adults on the Radar of US ADHD Drugs Manufacturers
Table 7: US ADHD Drugs Market: Percentage Breakdown of ADHD Drug Prescriptions by Age Group & Gender (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
ADHD Drug for Adults: A Trail of Misuse, Addiction and Death
More Prescriptions, More Issues
Table 8: US ADHD Drugs Market: Prescriptions Filled (2010-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
More Drugs, More Complications, More Emergency Room Visits
Though Small in Number, Deaths Due to ADHD Drug Complications is Rising
ADHD in Children: A Case of One Diagnosis Too Many
Individual Choices of Healthcare Professionals Influencing ADHD Diagnosis
DSM 5„¢ Criteria
DSM-5„¢ DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA FOR ADHD
Clinical Trials
Products Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Major Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 9: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: The US Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 11: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Canadian Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Increased Awareness Leading to Surge in Japanese ADHD Therapeutic Market
Select ADHD Drugs in Pipeline in Japanese Market
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 13: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Japanese Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Effective therapeutics and Rising Awareness Amongst Public Propelling European ADHD Market
UK ADHD Market - An Overview
ADHD Prevalence
Table 15: ADHD Prevalence in the UK: Percentage Breakdown by Gender (Fiscal Year 2009-2010 through 2014-2015)
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: European Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific ADHD Therapeutics Market on the Rise
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Latin American ADHD Therapeutics Market to Cross US$3 billion
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Latin American Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
ADHASA Enabling South African Children with ADHD to Chart New Course
Strategic Corporate Development
Alcobra Ltd. (Israel) - A Key Israeli Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Rest of World Historic Review for ADHD Therapeutics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 28) The United States (17) Canada (2) Japan (2) Europe (5) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Middle East (2)
