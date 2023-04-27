Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Report 2023: New Drug Launches and Growing Awareness Fuels $32 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment market is driven by the prevalence of ADHD. The market attained at value of USD 20.2 billion in 2022.

It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of about USD 32.6 billion by 2031, driven by the launch of various new drugs and awareness of the disease among people.



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market: Introduction



The global ADHD treatment market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its segments. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a significant percentage of the global population. The lack of effective treatments for ADHD has been a major challenge for healthcare providers and researchers worldwide. The report covers the market for ADHD treatment and provides a detailed analysis of the market size, growth, and trends.



The ADHD treatment market is expected to witness significant advancements in the coming years. The development of novel therapies, such as non-stimulant medications and digital therapeutics, and the increasing focus on personalized medicine are likely to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.



Moreover, the growing adoption of telemedicine and digital health technologies may provide new avenues for the management and treatment of ADHD, potentially improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. As a result, the global ADHD treatment market is expected to continue its growth trajectory throughout the forecast period, offering numerous opportunities for key players and investors in the industry.



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Epidemiology



The global epidemiology of ADHD varies based on factors such as age, gender, and geographic location. ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood, and it may persist into adulthood. The global prevalence of ADHD is estimated to be approximately 5-7%, with over 60 million people affected worldwide.



The ADHD treatment market is highly competitive, with numerous pharmaceutical companies operating in the market. The lack of effective treatments for ADHD has led to the emergence of many companies focusing on the development of innovative therapies for this disorder.



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into drug, treatment type, demographic, treatment channel, distribution channel, and major region.



Market Breakup by Drug

Stimulant

Amphetamine

Methylphenidate

Dextroamphetamine

Dexmethylphenidate

Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate

Non-Stimulant

Atomoxetine

Bupropion

Guanfacine

Clonidine

Market Breakup by Treatment Type

Psychotherapy Treatment

Behavioural Therapy

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

Interpersonal Psychotherapy

Family Therapy

Education or Training

Parent Management Training

Social Skills Training

School Based Interventions

Market Breakup by Demographic

Adult

Paediatric

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Scenario



North America dominates the ADHD treatment market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The high prevalence of ADHD in North America, coupled with the favourable reimbursement policies, is driving the growth of the market in the region. Europe is also a significant market for ADHD treatment, with the presence of key players and increasing investment in research and development activities.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about ADHD and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.



The market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and mid-sized companies operating in the market. The lack of effective treatments for ADHD has led to the emergence of a large number of companies focusing on the development of innovative therapies for this disorder.



The ADHD treatment market can be categorized based on drug class, distribution channel, and region. The market for non-stimulant medications is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of these drugs for the treatment of ADHD. The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the market, followed by retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The high adoption of hospital pharmacies is driven by the availability of a wide range of drugs and the presence of trained healthcare professionals.



Key Players in the Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Aytu BioPharma, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alcobra Ltd

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Novartis AG

Curemark, LLC

Impax Laboratories, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Neos Therapeutics, Inc

Highland Therapeutics Inc

Advanz Pharmaceutical Corp

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Overview



5 Patient Profile



6 Current Scenario Evaluation and Regulatory Framework



7 Challenges and Unmet Need

8 Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market



9 North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market



10 Europe Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market



11 Asia Pacific Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market

12 Latin America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market



13 Middle East and Africa Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market

14 Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Dynamics



15 Supplier Landscape



16 Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market- Drug Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



17 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

