Global Attention: POGMENT Biomimetic Collagen "Stable Triple-Helix Breakthrough" --Unconventional and Astonishing

— LivingPhoenix Forum's 12 Conference Presentation Ignite International and Domestic Academia, Hailed by Academicians as the "iPhone Moment for Extracellular Matrix Research"

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivingPhoenix Regenerative Technologies has drawn widespread international attention this November, presenting its world-first triple-helix biomimetic collagen across 12 high-level academic conferences. These events spanned over diverse fields including aesthetic medicine, regenerative medicine, biomaterials, and personal care. Leading academicians, renowned university professors, and industry representatives have unanimously endorsed the technology, recognizing it as a third-generation breakthrough that elevates collagen R&D from the eras of "animal extraction" and "genetic recombination" into a new age of "structural design". This leap is hailed as the "iPhone moment" for area of extracellular matrix research.

Academician Liao Wanqing of the Chinese Academy of Engineering was photographed alongside the company founder. A Global Launch，the POGMENT-infused “Smartender® Bouncy Bar” premiered at the 8th CIIE.

From Beijing to Guangzhou and Changsha: Scientific Community Hails Disruptive Value of "Triple-Helix Structure"

On October 31st, the 3rd Badachu Aesthetic Medicine Industry Forum, organized by the Plastic Surgery Hospital of Chinese Medical Sciences Academy, opened grandly in Beijing. Qin Xingjiong, founder of Livingphoenix, delivered a keynote speech titled "From Compliance-First to Innovative Leap: How Biomimetic Collagen Releases New Quality Productive Forces within a Safety Framework." The speech systematically outlined the company's pathway to achieving technological leap while prioritizing regulatory, garnering high praise from the industry.

Next, at the "2025 10th Annual Medical Collagen Industry Academic Conference" held in Guangzhou, a distinguished gathering of representatives from leading universities—including South China University of Technology, Dalian University of Technology, Sichuan University, Lanzhou University, Donghua University, and Wuhan University—and enterprises spanning the entire industrial chain was convened. The forum was presided over by Professor Chen Xiaofeng from the School of Materials Science and Engineering at South China University of Technology, with honorary chairman held by Academician Liao Wanqing of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Director of "Belt and Road" International Joint Laboratory for Mycology. As a representative innovative tech enterprise, Livingphoenix founder Qin Xingjiong presented a report titled "Aqueous Phase Polymeriization struction induced Stable Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen: From Structural Design to Biological Function Verification." Academician Zhang Qiqing from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences provided live commentary, commented: "The scientific problem is precisely defined and thoroughly validated, forming a closed-loop chain from basic research to industrial application. This is a classical model for the integration of scientific innovation and industry."

November 7, Changsha – The 2025 Scientists (International) Conference commenced grandly, drawing the global life sciences spotlight and over 3,000 professionals from more than ten countries. The event featured an illustrious lineup of speakers, including Nobel laureates Konstantin Novoselov (Physics, 2010), Brian K. Kobilka (Chemistry, 2012), Thomas C. Südhof (Physiology or Medicine, 2013), and Gregg L. Semenza (Physiology or Medicine, 2019).Qin Xingjiong, founder of Livingphoenix, delivered a presentation titled "From Follower to Leader: How Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen Breaks Industry Deadlocks – From Structural Innovation to Market Transformation, Deconstructing a Hundred-Billion-Dollar Arena with Innovative Solutions." He introduced a new paradigm centered on "Structure-Driven Application," which resonated strongly with the attending experts.

Global Expansion Accelerates: From Shanghai Forum to Indonesia Report, Original Chinese Innovation Takes Center Stage

November 11, Wenjiang, Chengdu – The "Forum on Regulatory Requirements and New Material Applications for Injectable Medical Aesthetic Products" was successfully held.

November 14-16, Shanghai – The 1st Global (Pan-Asia) Aesthetic Medicine & Healthcare Industry Summit and The 5th Yangtze Delta Medical Device Industry High-Quality Development Conference convened grandly in Shanghai. The event was co-organized by the Shanghai SongJianh area biomedical industry and the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Medical Device Industry Development Association etc, co-hosted by Haohai Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd. and Chongqing Xingrong Plastic Surgery Hospital. Livingphoenix was invited to participate in a roundtable discussion chaired by Conference Chairman Mr. Wu Jianying, President of Haohai Biomedical Technology, and was officially inaugurated as a Council Member of the Global Medical Aesthetics and Health Organization. For a significant move to advance the integration of medicine and engineering, founder Qin Xingjiong was recommended for the position of Vice President and Secretary-General of the Medical Aesthetic Institutions Branch of the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetics.The Pan-Asia forum attracted a vibrant assembly of over 3,000 experts, scholars, industry association representatives, and enterprise delegates from the global, fostering a dynamic atmosphere of exchange.

Subsequently, from the 19th to the 21st, the Livingphoenix team attended the PCT 2025 Personal Care Products Technology Convention in Guangzhou, where its POGMENT material and Smartender® Bouncy Bar garnered significant industry attention. This was immediately followed by the 2nd C-Beauty China Medical Aesthetics Industry Chain Forum from the 20th to the 22nd, where founder Qin Xingjiong took the stage again. He delivered a keynote address titled "From Follower to Leader: Decoding 45 Years of FDA Hurdles—How Triple-Helix Biomimetic collagen Breaks Deadlocks and Sets the Pace" and presided over the forum's opening ceremony.

Breakthrough in Indonesia: Engaging Muslim Markets with High-Level Government Briefings

A particularly significant development occurred from November 23rd to 26th, when the Livingphoenix team traveled to Jakarta, Indonesia, for a dedicated promotion of its biomimetic collagen life materials tailored for Muslim markets. The team presented to Mr. Jeffri Ardiyanto, Director General of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices at the Indonesian Ministry of Health, detailing the global applicability, safety, and future potential of the technology. The presentation highlighted that Livingphoenix's industry-leading " PISA IN WATER" (Aqueous Phase Polymerization-Induced Self-Assembly) technology ensures superior biocompatibility and structural stability. A key advantage emphasized was the material's specific suitability for Muslim-majority countries: it is non-animal-derived, free from ethical concerns, and fully compliant with Islamic Halal requirements. This innovation successfully overcomes the core limitations of traditional collagen in structural stability, biological activity, and material properties, achieving a full-chain leap from research and validation to industrialization. The visit garnered high-level recognition, with the team cordially received by the Special Envoy to the Indonesian President, General Paulus, and by Member of Parliament, Prof. Henry. These meetings underscored the strategic influence of this original Chinese technology in international markets.

Technical Foresight Elevated: Professor Xiao Jianxi of Lanzhou University

Notes—"Animal-Derived, Recombinant and Biomimetic Collagen Each Have Their Time."

The technical dialogue reached its climax on November 27th at the MediCosme 2025 International Injectable Aesthetic Technology Innovation Conference. Livingphoenix founder Qin Xingjiong chaired the forum on "Collagen Regeneration Innovation and Technological Breakthroughs," which featured presentations from leading experts including Professor Yao Min of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, Dr. Huang Zhujie of Shiseido China, Professor Jiang Shibo of Jinbo Biotech, Dr. Li Haihang of Trautec, and Dr. Li Hongqiang of Feiman. The session comprehensively explored application scenarios, animal-derived collagen, recombinant collagen, and biomimetic collagen.

In a concluding keynote titled "Frontiers and Prospects in Collagen Preparation Technology," Professor Xiao Jianxi of Lanzhou University delivered a powerful summation: "Animal-derived collagen is ancient yet modern, classic yet fashionable; recombinant collagen is youthful and vibrant, innovative and breakthrough; biomimetic collagen is in its budding era, full of future potential. Animal, recombinant, biomimetic – the collagen triple helix! Unity is strength."

The forum also yielded promising prospects for collaboration. Professor Jiang Shibo, former Director of the Fudan University Institute of Microbiology and Chief Scientist at Jinbo Biotech, after attending Qin Xingjiong's report on the structural design and functional validation of biomimetic collagen, remarked: "The presentation was excellent and highly enlightening. I look forward to potential future collaborations," indicating a pathway to broader application scenarios for this original Chinese technology.

Subsequently, the founder attended the 16th China Medical City Medical Expo in Taizhou, where the Smartender® Biomimetic Collagen Bouncy Bar received widespread acclaim, further validating the product's dual potential in both clinical and consumer markets.

Accolades and Advancements: Sichuan's First Doctoral Innovation Stations Launched, Strengthening the Dual Engines of Basic Research and Commercialization

On November 3rd, the Livingphoenix Tech Doctoral Innovation Station, which integrates doctoral expertise from Peking University, the University of Science and Technology of China, the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the University of Tokyo, was officially designated as one of the first batch of Doctoral Innovation Stations in Sichuan Province. This initiative is a significant measure by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) to deepen integration between industry, academia, and research.Jing Ge, Vice President of the Sichuan Association for Science and Technology, emphasized the goal "to build highlands for originating technological innovation, incubators for talent development, bridges for industry-academia collaboration, and service hubs for the Association at the grassroots level." Over the next three years, a "provincial-municipal coordination" mechanism will be deepened to achieve synergistic "high-low linkage" between Doctoral Innovation Stations and Academician (Expert) Workstations, thereby constructing a full-chain innovation ecosystem from basic research to commercialization.

Policy Engagement: Founder Leads Municipal CPPCC Research Initiative, Charting New Paths for University Tech Transfer

On November 18, a special research delegation led by Mr. Lü Haibo, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chengdu Municipal Committee of the CPPCC and Vice Chairperson of the Chengdu Committee of the Zhi Gong Party, visited the Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town. The focus was a thematic study on the "Collaborative Transformation Mechanism for University Scientific and Technological Achievements with Enterprises."

The forum brought together professors from leading institutions—including the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China Medical School, West China Hospital of Sichuan University, the Medical School of Southwest Jiaotong University, and Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine—with key officials from the Chengdu High-tech Zone Bio-industry Bureau, the Tianfu International Bio-Town Management Committee, and Orinno Capital, alongside enterprise representatives.Discussions centered on critical issues such as building an integrated industry-academia-research ecosystem and defining the role of capital in facilitating technology transfer. A key consensus emerged: a multi-stakeholder, enterprise-led collaborative approach is essential to construct a veritable "expressway for technology" from the laboratory to the marketplace.

Livingphoenix founder Qin Xingjiong served as the lead author of the research report, contributing directly to the formulation of actionable recommendations for the transformation mechanism.

CIIE Global Launch: World's First Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen Skincare Product "Smartender" Becomes Instant Hit

November 7, Shanghai – At the Sichuan Pavilion during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Smartender Bouncy Bar made its remarkable global debut. As the world's first functional skincare product based on a triple-helix structural design, it generated immense excitement among international buyers immediately upon launch.The product drew continuous crowds, with nearly 1,000 complimentary samples distributed entirely. Visitors from nearly 20 countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, the United States, and Australia, queued to experience it, offering enthusiastic feedback such as, "Good! Younger!" and "This is a game-changer!"During the expo, Mr. Chen Zhiyong, Vice Mayor of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, visited the Livingphoenix team to congratulate them on the global launch. He encouraged the enterprise to continue deepening its R&D efforts, accelerate the commercialization of achievements, and strive to build a "model for the integration of scientific innovation and industrial innovation," thereby injecting new momentum into Chengdu's and China's life sciences sector on the global stage.

Epilogue:

Science reaches new heights, industry carries human warmth, and "Created in China" is accelerating its march to the center of the global stage.

Guided by its core principle of "Biomimetic Collagen and ECM Reconstruction," Livingphoenix continues to advance the vision of "Cell House — Where Regeneration Begins." Through the Human Collagen Freedom Initiative, it is now writing a new era in regenerative medicine for China.

