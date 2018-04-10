Global ATV & UTV Market 2018-2022 (Volume, Value) by Displacement, Application, Region, and Country

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global ATV and UTV Market (Volume, Value): Analysis By Displacement (<400 cc, 400 - 800 cc, > 800 cc), By Application (Sports, Utility, Others), By Region, By Country : 2018 Edition - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.26% during 2017-2022.
Trend of outdoor recreational activities and power sports has been rising at a noteworthy higher rate over the past few years and in the forecast period. Demand for leisure and amusement activities in nearby locations from cities has been increasing significantly along with increasing disposable income of individuals across the globe. Among the regions, Americas holds the largest regional share in the global ATV and UTV vehicle market in 2016. Developing countries in Asia Pacific region like India and China is expected to become one of the major consumer of ATV and UTV vehicles in the future.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of the ATV & UTV Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global diesel generator market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Product Overview
5. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market: An Analysis
5.1. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Value (2012-2016) (USD Million)
5.2. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Value (2017-2022) (USD Million)
5.3. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Volume (2012-2016) (In Thousands)
5.4. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Volume (2017-2022) (In Thousands)
5.5. Global ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis
5.6. Global Market Segment Overview
5.7. Global ATV vehicles Market, By Displacement, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
5.8. Global ATV vehicles Market, By Application, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
5.9. Global UTV vehicles Market, By Displacement, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
5.10. Global UTV vehicles Market, By Application, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
6. Americas ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
6.1. Americas ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
6.2. Americas ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
6.3. Americas UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
6.4. Americas UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
6.5. Americas ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis
7. United States ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
7.1. United States ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
7.2. United States ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
7.3. United States UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
7.4. United States UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
8. Canada ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
8.1. Canada ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
8.2. Canada ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
8.3. Canada UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
8.4. Canada UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
9. Mexico ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
9.1. Mexico ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
9.2. Mexico ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
9.3. Mexico UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
9.4. Mexico UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
10. Rest of Americas ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
10.1. Rest of Americas ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
10.2. Rest of Americas ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
10.3. Rest of Americas UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
10.4. Rest of Americas UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
11. Europe ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
11.1. Europe ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
11.2. Europe ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
11.3. Europe UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
11.4. Europe UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
11.5. Europe ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis
12. Germany ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
12.1. Germany ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
12.2. Germany ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
12.3. Germany UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
12.4. Germany UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
13. United Kingdom ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
13.1. United Kingdom ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
13.2. United Kingdom ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
13.3. United Kingdom UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
13.4. United Kingdom UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
14. Russia ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
14.1. Russia ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
14.2. Russia ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
14.3. Russia UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
14.4. Russia UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
15. Rest of Europe ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
15.1. Rest of Europe ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
15.2. Rest of Europe ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
15.3. Rest of Europe UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
15.4. Rest of Europe UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
16. MEA ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
16.1. MEA ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
16.2. MEA ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
16.3. MEA UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
16.4. MEA UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
16.5. MEA ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis
17. Saudi Arabia ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
17.1. Saudi Arabia ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
17.2. Saudi Arabia ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
17.3. Saudi Arabia UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
17.4. Saudi Arabia UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
18. UAE ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
18.1. UAE ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
18.2. UAE ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
18.3. UAE UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
18.4. UAE UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
19. Rest of MEA ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
19.1. Rest of MEA ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
19.2. Rest of MEA ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
19.3. Rest of MEA UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
19.4. Rest of MEA UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
20. APAC ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
20.1. APAC ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
20.2. APAC ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
20.3. APAC UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
20.4. APAC UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
20.5. APAC ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis
21. China ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
21.1. China ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
21.2. China ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
21.3. China UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
21.4. China UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
22. India ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
22.1. India ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
22.2. India ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
22.3. India UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
22.4. India UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
23. Australia ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
23.1. Australia ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
23.2. Australia ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
23.3. Australia UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
23.4. Australia UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
24. Rest of APAC ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast
24.1. Rest of APAC ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
24.2. Rest of APAC ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
24.3. Rest of APAC UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)
24.4. Rest of APAC UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)
25. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Dynamics
25.1. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Trends
25.2. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Drivers
25.3. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Challenges
26. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market
27. Company Profiles
27.1. Polaris Industries Inc.
27.2. John Deere
27.3. Kawasaki
27.4. YAMAHA Motors
27.5. Kubota Corporation
27.6. Arctic Cat
27.7. Honda Motors Co Ltd
27.8. BRP
27.9. Hisun Motors
27.10. Hisun Motors
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdvss2/global_atv_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-atv--utv-market-2018-2022-volume-value-by-displacement-application-region-and-country-300627299.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article