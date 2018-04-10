Global ATV & UTV Market 2018-2022 (Volume, Value) by Displacement, Application, Region, and Country

According to the report, the global market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.26% during 2017-2022.

Trend of outdoor recreational activities and power sports has been rising at a noteworthy higher rate over the past few years and in the forecast period. Demand for leisure and amusement activities in nearby locations from cities has been increasing significantly along with increasing disposable income of individuals across the globe. Among the regions, Americas holds the largest regional share in the global ATV and UTV vehicle market in 2016. Developing countries in Asia Pacific region like India and China is expected to become one of the major consumer of ATV and UTV vehicles in the future.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of the ATV & UTV Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global diesel generator market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market: An Analysis

5.1. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Value (2012-2016) (USD Million)

5.2. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Value (2017-2022) (USD Million)

5.3. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Volume (2012-2016) (In Thousands)

5.4. Global ATV and UTV vehicles Market, By Volume (2017-2022) (In Thousands)

5.5. Global ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis

5.6. Global Market Segment Overview

5.7. Global ATV vehicles Market, By Displacement, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

5.8. Global ATV vehicles Market, By Application, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

5.9. Global UTV vehicles Market, By Displacement, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

5.10. Global UTV vehicles Market, By Application, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

6. Americas ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

6.1. Americas ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

6.2. Americas ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

6.3. Americas UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

6.4. Americas UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

6.5. Americas ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis

7. United States ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

7.1. United States ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

7.2. United States ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

7.3. United States UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

7.4. United States UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

8. Canada ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

8.1. Canada ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

8.2. Canada ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

8.3. Canada UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

8.4. Canada UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

9. Mexico ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

9.1. Mexico ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

9.2. Mexico ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

9.3. Mexico UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

9.4. Mexico UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

10. Rest of Americas ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

10.1. Rest of Americas ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

10.2. Rest of Americas ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

10.3. Rest of Americas UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

10.4. Rest of Americas UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

11. Europe ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

11.1. Europe ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

11.2. Europe ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

11.3. Europe UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

11.4. Europe UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

11.5. Europe ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis

12. Germany ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

12.1. Germany ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

12.2. Germany ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

12.3. Germany UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

12.4. Germany UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

13. United Kingdom ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

13.1. United Kingdom ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

13.2. United Kingdom ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

13.3. United Kingdom UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

13.4. United Kingdom UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

14. Russia ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

14.1. Russia ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

14.2. Russia ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

14.3. Russia UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

14.4. Russia UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

15. Rest of Europe ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

15.1. Rest of Europe ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

15.2. Rest of Europe ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

15.3. Rest of Europe UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

15.4. Rest of Europe UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

16. MEA ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

16.1. MEA ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

16.2. MEA ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

16.3. MEA UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

16.4. MEA UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

16.5. MEA ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis

17. Saudi Arabia ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

17.1. Saudi Arabia ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

17.2. Saudi Arabia ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

17.3. Saudi Arabia UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

17.4. Saudi Arabia UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

18. UAE ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

18.1. UAE ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

18.2. UAE ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

18.3. UAE UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

18.4. UAE UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

19. Rest of MEA ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

19.1. Rest of MEA ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

19.2. Rest of MEA ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

19.3. Rest of MEA UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

19.4. Rest of MEA UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

20. APAC ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

20.1. APAC ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

20.2. APAC ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

20.3. APAC UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

20.4. APAC UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

20.5. APAC ATV and UTV Vehicle Market Share Analysis

21. China ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

21.1. China ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

21.2. China ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

21.3. China UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

21.4. China UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

22. India ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

22.1. India ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

22.2. India ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

22.3. India UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

22.4. India UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

23. Australia ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

23.1. Australia ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

23.2. Australia ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

23.3. Australia UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

23.4. Australia UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

24. Rest of APAC ATV and UTV Market: Growth and Forecast

24.1. Rest of APAC ATV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

24.2. Rest of APAC ATV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

24.3. Rest of APAC UTV Market, By Value (2012-2022) (USD Million)

24.4. Rest of APAC UTV Market, By Volume (2012-2022) (In Thousands)

25. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Dynamics

25.1. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Trends

25.2. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Drivers

25.3. Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market Challenges

26. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global ATV and UTV Vehicles Market

27. Company Profiles

27.1. Polaris Industries Inc.

27.2. John Deere

27.3. Kawasaki

27.4. YAMAHA Motors

27.5. Kubota Corporation

27.6. Arctic Cat

27.7. Honda Motors Co Ltd

27.8. BRP

27.9. Hisun Motors

27.10. Hisun Motors

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdvss2/global_atv_and?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-atv--utv-market-2018-2022-volume-value-by-displacement-application-region-and-country-300627299.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

