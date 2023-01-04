NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --



Global ATV And UTV Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the ATV and UTV market and is forecast to grow by $4262.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. Our report on the ATV and UTV market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing trend toward adventurous sporting, rising demand for ATVs and UTVs, and rising usage of ATVs and UTVs in agriculture and farm operations.



The ATV and UTV market is segmented as below:

By Fuel Type

• Gasoline powered

• Diesel-powered

• Electric powered

• Solar powered



By Application

• Sports

• Utility

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing automation in ATVs and UTVs as one of the prime reasons driving the ATV and UTV market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product launches and increasing marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ATV and UTV market covers the following areas:

• ATV and UTV market sizing

• ATV and UTV market forecast

• ATV and UTV market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ATV and UTV market vendors that include BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Deere and Co., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Zhejiang CfMoto Power Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd. Also, the ATV and UTV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



