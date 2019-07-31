GLOBAL ATV AND UTV MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

According to Inkwood Research, the Asia Pacific nanofiltration membranes market was valued at $XX million and is expected to generate a revenue of $XX million by 2027, with an anticipated proliferation at 5.43% and 5.84% CAGR by revenue and volume respectively, through the forecasting period of 2019-2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774121/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific regional market is influenced by the economies of China, India, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The increased mandate for nanofiltration membrane in the pharmaceuticals sector coupled with the implementation of numerous rigorous laws and regulations by the various governments and the intensifying amounts of industrial waste are chiefly driving the rapid uptake of the nanofiltration membrane in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies like Parker Hannifin, Hyflux Ltd., Novasep LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Hydranautics (Nitto Group), Veolia Water Technologies Inc., Pall Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, Applied Membranes Inc., Inopor, Toray Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, MICRODYN-NADIR, Argonide Corporation, Synder Filtration, and Koch Membrane Systems Inc. are primarily functioning in the nanofiltration membrane market.



Companies mentioned

1. BRP INC.

2. DEERE & COMPANY

3. HISUN MOTORS CORPORATION

4. HONDA MOTOR COMPANY LTD.

5. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.

6. KWANG YANG MOTOR CO. LTD.

7. POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.

8. SUZUKI MOTORS CORPORTION

9. TEXTRON INC. (ARTIC CAT)

10. YAMAHA MOTOR CO. LTD.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774121/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

