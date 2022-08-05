Global ATV and UTV Market Report 2022-2028: Government Rules Supporting ATVs and UTVs and Production of Safer Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Aug 05, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ATV and UTV Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
The publisher's report estimates that the global ATV and UTV market is expected to display a growth rate of 6.65% during the estimated phase 2022-2028.
Factors such as the rising prominence of adventure sports, supportive governmental rules, and growing use of ATVs and UTVs for military activities augment the market's progress. The demand for these quad bikes in the military sector is growing due to their superior mobility for tactical operations. Moreover, the high flexibility and navigational capabilities offer proper directions to operators.
Conversely, driving bans in wildlife locations and high maintenance costs negatively impact the ATV and UTV market's robust growth.
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
The global ATV and UTV market comprise North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions.
North America dominates the market for ATV and UTV globally and is expected to continue its stronghold till 2028. Numerous prominent companies are introducing new utility vehicles across Canada, influencing the adoption of ATVs and UTVs. For example, Mahindra launched Roxer side-by-side UTV in Canada. Furthermore, there is a great demand for UTVs in the defense industry due to their efficient patrol in combat tactics. Moreover, these quad bikes have gained traction among farmers in the United States. All these factors are augmenting the ATV and UTV market's growth within the North American nations.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Popularity of Adventure Sports
- Increasing ATV and UTV Use in Military
- Government Rules Supporting ATVs and UTVs
Market Challenges
- Driving Ban in Wildlife Areas
- High Maintenance Cost
Market Opportunities
- Production of Safer ATVs and UTVs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global ATV and UTV Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Global ATV and UTV Market - by Vehicle Type
4. Global ATV and UTV Market - by Displacement
5. Global ATV and UTV Market - by Fuel Type
6. Global ATV and UTV Market - by End-User
7. Global ATV and UTV Market - Regional Outlook
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Methodology & Scope
Companies Mentioned
- BRP Inc
- CFMoto
- Deere and Company
- Hisun
- Honda Motor Company
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Kubota Corporation
- Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd
- Polaris Industries Inc
- Suzuki Motors Corporation
- Textron Inc
- Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a92uga
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article