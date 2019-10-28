NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global ATV Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Utility ATV, Sports ATV and Youth ATV), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Tire Size (8 Inches, 12 Inches, 16 Inches and Others), By Application (Entertainment, Sports, Agriculture, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824742/?utm_source=PRN







Global ATV tire market is forecast to reach $ 646 million by 2024 on account of increasing demand for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for off-road activities.All-terrain vehicles have large tires with deep suspension and can be driven on off-road or rugged conditions.



Technological advancements with enhanced fuel efficiency and upgraded performance are expected to aid the ATV market, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for ATV tires in the coming years. Ease of maneuverability and usage, increasing trend towards off-road sports activities and growing demand for electric ATVs are some of the other factors that would aid the ATV tire market in the coming years.



Global ATV tire market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, tire size and application.Based on the vehicle type, the market can be segmented into utility ATV, sports ATV and youth ATV.



In 2018, utility all-terrain vehicle segment acquired the leading share on account of high performance across various end use applications.In terms of demand category, the ATV tire market can be segmented into OEM and replacement.



On account of increasing demand for recreational activities, elevating lifestyle changes and surging prices of ATVs, demand for ATV tires is expected to be high for replacement segment during the forecast period.Between radial and bias, bias segment accounted for the largest share and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well.



This is due to the reason that bias tires have thicker sidewalls offering more resistant to punctures, besides being more cost effective.



North America is the leading region in global all-terrain vehicle tire market.Sports tournaments by several snowmobile associations and clubs coupled with increasing preference for off-road motorcycling are some of the major factors contributing to the regional growth.



US and Canada are contributing to the leading share of North America in global ATV tire market.



Major players operating in global ATV tire market include Carlisle Tire, Maxxis International, PRO ARMOR Tire, Kenda Tire, DURO Tire, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global ATV tire market size.

• To classify and forecast global ATV tire market based on vehicle type, demand category, tire size, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global ATV tire market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global ATV tire market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the global ATV tire market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global ATV tire market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and the presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global ATV tire market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• All-terrain vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and major end-users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to ATV tires

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global ATV Tire market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Utility ATV

o Sports ATV

o Youth ATV

• Market, by Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Market, by Tire Size:

o 8 Inches

o 12 Inches

o 16 Inches

o Others

• Market, by Application:

o Entertainment

o Sports

o Agriculture

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- New Zealand

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Russia

- France

- Italy

- Germany

- Portugal

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Middle East & Africa

- United Arab Emirates

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global ATV tire market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824742/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

