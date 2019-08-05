Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$621.8 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Strobe Beacons, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$684.8 Million by the year 2025, Strobe Beacons will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=PRN



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$46.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$116.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Strobe Beacons will reach a market size of US$49.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$103.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Auer Signal GmbH (Germany); E2s Warning Signals (United Kingdom); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Federal Signal Corporation (USA); Moflash Signalling Ltd. (United Kingdom); Patlite Corporation (USA); Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH (Germany); Potter Electric Signal Company LLC (USA); R. Stahl AG (Germany); Tomar Electronics, Inc. (USA); WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG, (Germany)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=PRN



AUDIBLE & VISUAL SIGNALING DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Lighting (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

Bells & Horns (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &

2025

Strobe Beacons (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Strobe Beacons (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Strobe Beacons (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Strobe Beacons (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Lighting (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Lighting (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Lighting (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Bells & Horns (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Bells & Horns (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Bells & Horns (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Mining (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Mining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in

$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Mining (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 35: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %)

of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Lighting (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Bells & Horns (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Strobe Beacons (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 38: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in $ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: United States Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in $ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 42: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

Historic Market Review by Product in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million

by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Audible and Visual Signaling

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 50: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audible

and Visual Signaling Devices in $ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 54: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Growth Prospects in $ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market

Analysis in China in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Audible and Visual Signaling

Devices in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Review in

China in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market: Competitor MARKET Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) Market Share (in %) by

Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Lighting (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Bells & Horns (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Strobe Beacons (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Demand Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in $ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 65: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Europe

in $ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 68: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in France

by Product: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic MARKET Scenario in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in $ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 74: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic MARKET Review in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for

2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic MARKET Analysis in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Retrospect in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 81: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Growth Prospects in $ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Italian Demand for Audible and Visual Signaling

Devices in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Review in

Italy in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Audible and Visual

Signaling Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $

Million by Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 89: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in $ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET in $ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 93: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Product:

2018-2025

Table 95: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest

of Europe in $ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 98: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in $ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

Historic Market Scenario in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in $ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

Historic Market Review in $ Million by End-Use Industry:

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 107: Rest of World Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

Historic Market Review by Product in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 108: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Rest of World Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest

of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $

Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of World Audible and Visual Signaling Devices MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AUER SIGNAL GMBH

E2S WARNING SIGNALS

EATON CORPORATION PLC

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION

MOFLASH SIGNALLING

PATLITE CORPORATION

PFANNENBERG GROUP HOLDING GMBH

POTTER ELECTRIC SIGNAL COMPANY

R. STAHL AG

TOMAR ELECTRONICS

WERMA SIGNALTECHNIK GMBH + CO. KG,



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

