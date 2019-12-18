Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Industry
Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$463.
4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Strobe Beacons, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$801.1 Million by the year 2025, Strobe Beacons will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Strobe Beacons will reach a market size of US$31.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$86.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
AUDIBLE AND VISUAL SIGNALING DEVICES MCP14
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices
An Introduction to Audible & Visual Signaling Devices
Audible & Visual Signaling Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets for AV Signaling Devices
Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains High
Product Segment Analysis
Strobe Beacons Dominate the Market
Lighting Systems: Another Major Product Category
Bells & Horns Remain Sought After Industrial Safety Tools
Growing Importance of Fire Alarms
Economic Scenario and its Influence on AV Signaling Devices Market
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2
through 2020
Global Competitor Market Shares
Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Auer Signal GmbH (Austria)
E2S Warning Signals (USA)
Eaton Corporation (USA)
Edwards Company, Inc. (USA)
Federal Signal Corporation (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Moflash Signalling Ltd. (UK)
NHP Electric Engineering Products Pty Ltd. (Australia)
PATLITE Corporation (USA)
Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH (Germany)
Potter Electric Signal Company LLC (USA)
R.STAHL AG (Germany)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Sirena S.p.A. (Italy)
Tomar Electronics, Inc. (USA)
WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for AV Signaling Devices
High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in the World by Region
Growing Emphasis on Industrial Safety Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market
Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth
Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4.
and 'Smart Factory' in the Global Industrial Landscape
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines
Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector for the Period 2016-2018
Industrial IoT Gives Impetus to Market Expansion
Oil & Gas Sector: Major Consumer of AV Signaling Devices
Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Crude Oil Production (in Mt) by Region for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)
Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on AV Signaling Devices to Ensure Workplace Safety
AV Signaling Devices Gain Traction in Food & Beverage Facilities
Product Innovations & Improvements
Growth in LED Lighting Solutions to Propel the Market for AV Signaling Devices
Flourishing E-Commerce Sector to Drive Growth Opportunities
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Strobe Beacons (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Strobe Beacons (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Strobe Beacons (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lighting (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lighting (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lighting (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bells & Horns (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bells & Horns (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bells & Horns (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2025
Table 14: Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Fire Alarms/Call Points (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2
through 2025
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mining (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mining (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: United States Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 54: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Table 61: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 65: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 68: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 81: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 93: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Spanish Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 105: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 107: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 110: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 126: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 129: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Indian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 135: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 144: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 146: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 155: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 158: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 171: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 177: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2
to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 183: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 192: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 194: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 197: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 208: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 210: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 216: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 222: Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
1. ABB LTD.
2. ADVANCED ELECTRONICS LTD.
3. AIPHONE CO., LTD.
4. ALERTUS TECHNOLOGIES LLC
5. APOLLO FIRE DETECTORS LTD.
6. AUER SIGNAL GMBH
7. BOSCH SECURITY AND SAFETY SYSTEMS NORTH AMERICA
8. COMMEND INTERNATIONAL GMBH
9. COMTROL PTE LTD.
10. E2S WARNING SIGNALS
11. EATON CORPORATION PLC
EATON'S CROUSE-HINDS BUSINESS
12. ECCO SAFETY GROUP
13. EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY
14. FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION
15. GALCO INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS, INC.
16. GENTEX CORPORATION
17. HOCHIKI AMERICA CORPORATION
18. HOCHIKI CORPORATION
19. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
HONEYWELL SILENT KNIGHT
NOTIFIER
HONEYWELL FIRE-LITE ALARMS
20. INDUSTRONIC INDUSTRIE-ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG
21. JACQUES TECHNOLOGIES PTY LTD.
22. KAHLENBERG INDUSTRIES, INC.
23. MIRCOM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
24. MOFLASH SIGNALLING LTD.
25. MOHAMMED HASSAN SHERBINY FOR COMMERCE LLC
26. NAFFCO FZCO
27. NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES
28. NHP ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING PRODUCTS PTY., LTD.
29. NSI INDUSTRIES, LLC
30. PATLITE CORPORATION
31. PEPPERL+FUCHS AG
PEPPERL+FUCHS INC.
32. PFANNENBERG GROUP HOLDING GMBH
PFANNENBERG SALES AMERICA, LLC
33. POTTER ELECTRIC SIGNAL COMPANY LLC
EVAX
34. PSA PRODUCTS PTY LTD.
35. QLIGHT USA, INC.
36. R. STAHL AG
37. RITRON INC.
38. ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
SPRECHER+SCHUH
39. SAFETY TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
40. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
41. SEAGULL SAFETY LTD.
42. SENKEN GROUP CO,. LTD.
43. SHENZHEN WAYTRONIC SECURITY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
44. SIEMENS AG
45. SIMPLEXGRINNELL
46. SIRENA SPA
47. SYSTEM SENSOR
48. TAIZHOU STARS PLASTIC SAFETY DEVICE CO., LTD.
49. TECHNOR ITALSMEA SPA
50. TELENET INSTRUMENTATION PVT., LTD.
51. TEXELCO S.R.L.
52. THE PROTECTIONWIRE CO., INC.
53. TOMAR ELECTRONICS
54. UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY
EDWARDS SIGNALING
UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY - EDWARDS
55. VALCOM INC.
56. WERMA SIGNALTECHNIK GMBH + CO. KG
57. ZENITEL GROUP
NOR-ELECTRONICS AS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=PRN
