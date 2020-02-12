Global Audio Amplifiers Market is Estimated to Reach $3.6 Billion in 2019 With a CAGR of 5.98% From 2019 to 2026 | Esticast Research

LOS ANGELES and PUNE, India, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing Penetration of Consumer Electronic Products Coupled with Increasing Demand for Superior Quality Audio Output Is Expected to Propel the Growth of The Global Audio Amplifiers Market at A CAGR of 5.98% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2026.

The rising uptake of in-vehicle infotainment systems, growing penetration of consumer electronic products in developed as well as developing economies, and rising demand for high-quality audio output systems are some factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as the increasing uptake of large-screen television sets with high audio quality and the growing popularity of smart speakers also boost market growth. Moreover, the continuous launches of the new generation of audio equipment, rising spending on musical equipment, and increasing number of trade shows, film production, and music concerts are anticipated to increase the demand for audio devices, thus increasing the demand for audio amplifiers. In addition, the increasing government initiatives for the consumer electronics sector in several economies such as India is expected to positively impact market growth. Furthermore, prominent market players such as Texas Instruments, Diodes Inc., and Maxim Integrated are engaged in developing advanced audio amplifiers to enhance their product offerings and to cater to the growing consumer demands. This factor is expected to support market growth in the near future. However, interface integration issues of audio amplifiers in several audio equipment and issues related to current leakage and high energy consumption are some factors that may hamper the market growth.

The global audio amplifiers market is divided into type, application, and end-use. The type segment has been divided into Class A, Class B, Class D, Class A/B, and others. The application segment has been further classified into cars, smartphones, home audio systems, desktops & laptops, and others. Furthermore, based on the end-use, the global audio amplifiers market has been segmented into automotive, entertainment, consumer electronics, and others.

By region, the global audio amplifiers market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has been bifurcated into the U.S. and Canada. Europe has been segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific region has been further classified into India, South Korea, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the South American region has been segmented into Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of South America, while the Middle East & Africa is categorized into GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East. The Asia Pacific is a prominent region in the global audio amplifiers market. Factors such as growing vehicle production in Japan, increasing demand for consumer goods in countries such as India, South Korea, and China. In addition, in North America, the presence of key players such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices coupled with high penetration of consumer electronics goods is supporting the market growth.

Prominent companies operating in the audio amplifiers industry are Texas instruments, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Infineon Technologies, Cirrus Logic Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Nuvoton, ICEPower A/S, Renesas Electronics, Dioo Microcircuits, and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. Key players in the market have adopted strategies such as collaborations, product launches, and product upgradation to increase their foothold in the market, thereby increasing their revenue generation.

Strategic Initiatives by Key Companies

In August 2019 , Toshiba Memory (Kioxia Holdings Corporation) signed an agreement with LITE-ON Technology Corporation to acquire its Solid State Drive (SSD) business segment.

, Toshiba Memory (Kioxia Holdings Corporation) signed an agreement with LITE-ON Technology Corporation to acquire its Solid State Drive (SSD) business segment. In February 2019 , Cirrus Logic Inc. introduced Cirrus Logic CS35L41 smart power amplifier. This amplifier was designed to support the increasing trend towards stereo audio in portable devices and smartphones.

, Cirrus Logic Inc. introduced Cirrus Logic CS35L41 smart power amplifier. This amplifier was designed to support the increasing trend towards stereo audio in portable devices and smartphones. In June 2017 , Qualcomm Incorporated presented its next generation Qualcomm DDFA audio amplifier technology for high-resolution audio systems which includes networked audio, wireless speakers, headphone amplifiers, and Soundbars.

, Qualcomm Incorporated presented its next generation Qualcomm DDFA audio amplifier technology for high-resolution audio systems which includes networked audio, wireless speakers, headphone amplifiers, and Soundbars. In September 2016 , ICEPower A/S entered into a merger with Audio Bricks for the development of audio amplification powerhouse.

, ICEPower A/S entered into a merger with Audio Bricks for the development of audio amplification powerhouse. In March 2016 , NXP Semiconductors entered into a partnership with HARMAN. The companies aimed to expand their partnership in technologies aiding connected in-vehicle expertise in coming years.

Audio Amplifiers Market Key Segments:

By Type

Class A

Class B

Class D

Class A/B

Others

By Application

Cars

Smartphones

Home Audio Systems

Desktops & Laptops

Others

By End-Use

Automotive

Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Others

