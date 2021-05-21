Global Audio DSP Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audio DSP Market By Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global audio DSP market was valued at $11.06 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.43 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The audio DSP market is currently in its growth stage and is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to high investments in R&D activities by market players and increase in focus toward Internet of Things (IoT). Other factors that drive the market growth include increase in demand for automobile & electronics and development of smart devices.



The scope of the report discusses potential opportunities for key players to enter the audio DSP market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.



The audio DSP market size is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into discrete and integrated. By end use, it is analyzed across computer, phones, tablets, over-ear headphones, TWS, home entertainment, commercial, automotive, portable, smart home, IoT, wearable, and AR/VR. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.



The key players profiled in the audio DSP industry include Texas Instrument, Altera Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Corporation, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Xilinx Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, LSI Corporation, and Ceva Incorporated. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



