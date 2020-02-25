Global Audiological Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiological Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Hearing Aids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hearing Aids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$122.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hearing Aids will reach a market size of US$497.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AUDITDATA A/S

Cochlear Limited

GN ReSound A/S

Med-EL Medical Electronics

Natus Medical Incorporated

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Sonova Holding AG

Advanced Bionics Corporation

Phonak AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

William Demant Holding A/S

Bernafon AG

Sonic Innovations Inc.

Neurelec SA

Oticon A/S

Oticon Medical AB









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Audiology Devices - A Review

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Outlook

Hearing Aids Market Review

Cochlear Implants - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets - Underpenetrated with Immense Growth Potential

Overcoming Social Stigma - Critical to Boost Penetration

Hearing Loss - Global Landscape

A Snapshot of Global Hearing Loss Statistics

Rising Prevalence of Age-Related Hearing Loss

Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population

Global Competitor Market Shares

Audiological Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AUDITDATA A/S (Denmark)

Cochlear Limited (Australia)

GN ReSound A/S (Denmark)

Med-EL Medical Electronics (Austria)

Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)

Sivantos Pte. Ltd (Singapore)

Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland)

Advanced Bionics Corporation (USA)

Phonak AG (Switzerland)

Starkey Hearing Technologies (USA)

Widex A/S (Denmark)

William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark)

Bernafon AG (Switzerland)

Oticon A/S (Denmark)

Oticon Medical AB (Sweden)

Sonic Innovations, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations Drive Penetration of Hearing Aids

Next-Generation Hearing Aids to Extend Functionality beyond

Hearing

Wearables/Hearables - An Emerging Alternative

PSAPs Draw Attention

Smart Glasses - Heralding a New Revolution

RIC/RITE Hearing Aids Gain Share

Hearing Aid Suppliers Eye Rechargeable Batteries

Market Ramps Up Miniaturization

Digital Technology Takes Precedence

Binaural Fittings Market to Grow

Consumers Demand More Value-Added Features

Customization - The Driving Force behind Product Specialization

Growing Need to Curb Healthcare Costs to Spur Demand for

Audiology Devices

E-Commerce Boom to Buoy Growth in Hearing Aids Market

Hearing Aids and the World of Connectivity

Exciting Possibilities Afforded by Hearing Aid Compatible

Smartphones

Mobile Hearing Apps Ecosystem Continues to Expand

Disposable Hearing Aids





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Audiological Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Audiological Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Audiological Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hearing Aids (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hearing Aids (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hearing Aids (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cochlear Implants (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cochlear Implants (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cochlear Implants (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: BAHA/BAHS (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: BAHA/BAHS (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: BAHA/BAHS (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Diagnostic Devices (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Diagnostic Devices (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Diagnostic Devices (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Digital (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Digital (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Digital (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Analog (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Analog (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Analog (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Retail Sales (Channel) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Retail Sales (Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Retail Sales (Channel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Government Purchases (Channel) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Government Purchases (Channel) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Government Purchases (Channel) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: E-commerce (Channel) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: E-commerce (Channel) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: E-commerce (Channel) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Audiological Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Audiological Devices Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States Audiological Devices Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Audiological Devices Market in the United States by

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Audiological Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Audiological Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Audiological Devices Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review

by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Audiological Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Audiological Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Audiological Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Audiological

Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Audiological Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Audiological Devices Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Audiological Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Audiological Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis

by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Audiological Devices Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Chinese Audiological Devices Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: Audiological Devices Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Audiological Devices Market by Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Audiological Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Audiological Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Audiological Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Audiological Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Audiological Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Audiological Devices Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: European Audiological Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Audiological Devices Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: European Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025

Table 77: Audiological Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Audiological Devices Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: French Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Audiological Devices Market in France by Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by

Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Audiological Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: German Audiological Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Audiological Devices Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: German Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Audiological Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Audiological Devices Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Italian Audiological Devices Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Audiological Devices Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Audiological Devices Market by Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Audiological Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Audiological Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Audiological Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 110: Audiological Devices Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Audiological Devices Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Audiological Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Audiological Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Audiological Devices Market Share

Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Audiological Devices Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Audiological Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Audiological Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: Audiological Devices Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Spanish Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Audiological Devices Historic Market Review

by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Audiological Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Audiological Devices Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 128: Russian Audiological Devices Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Audiological Devices Market in Russia by Channel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025

Table 140: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Audiological Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Audiological Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Audiological Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share

Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Audiological Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Australian Audiological Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: Audiological Devices Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Audiological Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Audiological Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 166: Audiological Devices Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Audiological Devices Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Indian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Indian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review

by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Audiological Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Audiological Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Audiological Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 177: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Audiological Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 180: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Audiological

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 185: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Audiological

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market

Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Audiological Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Audiological Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Audiological Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Audiological Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Audiological Devices Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 196: Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 197: Latin American Audiological Devices Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 198: Audiological Devices Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Audiological Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Audiological Devices Market by

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Audiological Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: Argentinean Audiological Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 207: Audiological Devices Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025

Table 209: Audiological Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Audiological Devices Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Audiological Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Audiological Devices Market in Brazil by Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Audiological Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis

by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Audiological Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Mexican Audiological Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Audiological Devices Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Audiological Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Audiological Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 230: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 233: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 236: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Latin America

by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 239: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 242: The Middle East Audiological Devices Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 245: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Audiological Devices Historic Market

by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Audiological Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Audiological Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Audiological

Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 254: Audiological Devices Market in Iran in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Audiological Devices Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Market for Audiological Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Audiological Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis

by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Audiological Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 260: Audiological Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

