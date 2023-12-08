Global Augmentative and Alternative Communication Devices Report 2023: A $600+ Million Market by 2029 - Market Surges with Advancements in Speech Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) Devices Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Device Type, Application, End-Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AAC Devices Market is expected to generate USD 602.19 Million by the end of 2029, up from USD 273.6 Million in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global AAC Devices is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.22%.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, China, Japan, and Australia). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth, potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

A growing awareness of the importance of communication access for individuals with complex communication needs is driving the demand for AAC devices. This awareness extends to both healthcare professionals and the general public. The growing population, as well as the growing urbanization rate, are driving up the AAC Devices market.

Rapid advancements in technology, including speech recognition, natural language processing, eye-tracking, and mobile devices, have improved the capabilities and accessibility of AAC devices. This has made communication more efficient and user-friendly.

The Americas, comprising North, Central, Latin, and South America, represents a significant market for AAC Devices Device Types. AAC devices are increasingly being used in educational settings, particularly with children who have speech and language disorders. As the importance of early intervention is recognized, the demand for these devices in schools and early childhood education is growing.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the AAC Devices Market by Value (USD Million).
  • The report analyses the AAC Devices Market by Volume (Number of AAC Devices).
  • The report presents the analysis of the AAC Devices market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the AAC Devices Market by Device Type (Low-Tech AAC, Mid-Tech AAC, High-Tech AAC).
  • The report analyses the AAC Devices Market by Application (Alphabet-based systems, Single-meaning pictures, Semantic compaction).
  • The report analyses the AAC Devices Market by End-Users (Children, Adults).
  • The Global AAC Devices Market has been analyzed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Norway, China, Japan, and Australia).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by country, by device type, by application, and by end-users.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Invest in Research and Development (R&D)
  • Improve Affordability

Market Share Analysis of AAC Devices Market

  • Tobii Dynavox
  • PRC-Saltillo
  • Jabbla
  • Enabling Devices
  • Smartbox Assistive Technology
  • LoganTech
  • Beamz Interactive
  • Lingraphica
  • AbleNet Inc.
  • Attainment Company

Global 6G Communications Devices and Materials Market Research Report 2024: 6G to Revolutionize Industries with Sub-1 Millisecond Latency and 100 Billion Device Connectivity

