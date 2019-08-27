NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global augmented analytics market was valued at $ 1.6 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 39% to cross $ 11 billion by 2024, on account of increasing adoption of advanced analytics tools. Augmented analytics makes use of natural language processing and machine learning to improve business intelligence, data sharing and data analytics. Data analytics software can also integrate augmented analytics tools, allowing easy handling of large data sets. Increasing demand for gathering business insights is expected to aid global augmented analytics market through 2024. Moreover, growing proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is anticipated to drive global augmented analytics market during the forecast period.

Augmented analytics market can be segmented based on deployment, organization size and end-user.Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise.

SME segment is likely to capture the largest market share in coming years, owing to increasing adoption of augmented analytics solutions by SMEs for simplifying and automating their tasks.In terms of deployment, cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the flexibility offered to organizations to adjust to dynamic business environment.

Augmented analytics market caters to various end-users such as BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, government, retail, logistics and others. Telecom & IT is the largest end-user segment in global augmented analytics market, as it enables IT & Telecom sector to analyze large amount of data and getting a better insight of the business.

North America dominated global augmented analytics market in 2018 and is likely to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, on account of early adoption and initiatives for advanced analytics solutions and practices.

Major players operating in global augmented analytics market include Tableau Software, Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In the end of 2016, Salesforce acquired BeyondCore to enhance its analytics portfolio and strengthen artificial intelligence platform. In October 2018, IBM partnered with Motio to accelerate the upgrades to Cognos Analytics 11.1.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global augmented analytics market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Market, by Deployment:
On-premise
Cloud

Market, by Organization Size:
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises

Market, by End-User:
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Logistics
Healthcare
Government
Retail
Others

Market, by Region:
North America (United States, Mexico, Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global augmented analytics market.

