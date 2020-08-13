Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in the Healthcare Market 2020-2025: Profiles of Key Players CAE Health Care, Intuitive Surgical, Hologic Inc and Augmedix

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market was valued at $543.23 million in 2017 and is projected to grow to $1467.83 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.02%.

The major drivers for Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in the healthcare market are the increasing demand for robotic surgeries instead of by-pass surgeries. Rising demand for cardiovascular surgeries is another major driver. The recovery time with these technologies is much less compared to other surgeries. The improvement in the skills of trainees by learning surgical procedures using this technology is also a driver for Augmented and Virtual reality in the medical field.

The major challenge for Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in the healthcare market is the lack of visualizing the depth, where there is a chance of making mistakes in the surgeries. The other challenge is the strain that is caused to eyes due to watching screens continuously for longer durations. The low battery capacity, that is the battery lasts only for five hours where the battery has to be charged again, when the surgery takes a long time which is also a challenge in this market. The other major challenge is the equipment cost which is very high.

The base year of this study is 2017, with forecasts up to 2023. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

Some of the Key players in this market that have been studied for this report include: CAE Health Care, Intuitive Surgical, Hologic Inc., Philips Health care, Microsoft, Siemens Health Care, Atheer, Augmedix and many more.

Market Research and Market Trends of Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in the Healthcare Market

SynchronizAR, a device where Ultra-band width based measurement is attached to the AR mobile devices is being used in Neurosurgery operation rooms. This helps neurosurgeons to visualize the critical data without changing any operative methods.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality for surgeries.

Hologic, Inc., a one of the key players in augmented reality market has acquired Focal Therapeutics for $125 million . This acquisition will help in strengthening the company's position in the rapidly growing market for breast conserving surgery.

The European Respiratory Society AND 3D systems have collaborated to provide equipment for simulation in training centers of Endobronchial Ultrasound Certified Training Program. This helps the trainees to develop their skills in learning the invasive procedure of lung cancer and also in diagnosing diseases like Sarcoidosis and Tuberculosis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Overview



2. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Executive summary



3. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Comparative Analysis



4. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Forces



5. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Strategic analysis



6. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - By Build-up system (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



7. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



8. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



9. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - By End-user industry (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



10. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



11. Augmented Realty and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Entropy



12. Company Analysis



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vtdsf

