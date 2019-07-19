Global Augmented Reality Gaming Markets 2019-2024 by Component, Technology, Device, Game Type, Region

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented reality gaming market is currently being catalyzed by technological advancements, coupled with a rising number of mobile gamers. Augmented reality, also known as AR, is the integration of digital information with the real time environment of the user. In gaming, unlike virtual reality, augmented reality utilises existing environment and enhances it with an overlay of distinct features.



In addition to this, augmented reality helps in creating a view for the players with intense video, graphics and sound by using a device-camera. For games on smartphones, augmented reality has become an important tool as it enables the gamers to create their own characters, targets and racing terrains. It also enables them to scan their local surroundings so as to invite their neighbors and create a virtual track.



Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Drivers/Constraints:



The technology for augmented reality is new and has immense potential. Over the years, various large manufacturers have introduced numerous augmented reality applications which have presented the gamers with new ways to interact with the real world.

The continuous rise in the number of mobile gamers has created a positive impact on the demand for augmented reality games. We expect this trend to continue during the next five years.

China , the United States and Japan currently represent the key demand drivers for this market.

, and currently represent the key demand drivers for this market. The initial cost of obtaining a high-quality augmented reality game equipment is high which makes it difficult for ordinary consumers to afford a console.

Market Summary:



Based on the component, the market has been segmented as software and hardware.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into RFID, GPS and mobile tracking.

Based on the device type, the market has been segmented as mobiles, HMDs and smart glasses.

On the basis of types of games, the major segments covered include racing games, adventure games, fighting games, shooting games, mystery thriller games, puzzle games and science fiction games.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global augmented reality gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the major segments in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key technologies in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key device types in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the major types of games in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What is the structure of the global augmented reality gaming market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global augmented reality gaming market?

