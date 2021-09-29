Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring ADS Reality, Apple and IKEA Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market (2021-2026) by Device Type, Retail Type, Technology, Application, Offering, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is estimated to be USD 2. 13 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3. 45 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.8%.



The major factor driving the growth of global Augmented Reality in Retail market is rising demand for online shopping, quick & convenient shopping, and the e-commerce market's expansion. Other factors contributing to the market growth include lower storage costs, a lower inventory demand, and a more engaging user experience. Furthermore, the growing use of smart AR mirrors in the apparel sector has boosted the AR business in retail. As a try-before-you-buy alternative, smart mirrors are increasingly being used for virtual garment fitting. Customers can also virtually try on jewelry before they buy using try-on systems, which are becoming more popular in jewelry retailers leading to the growth of the global Augmented Reality in Retail market. In addition, the increasing use of augmented reality in retail for advertising and marketing, which improves consumer engagement, is creating more opportunities for market growth.



However, Lack of Skilled and trained personal, high initial cost, as well as growing security and privacy issues are restraining and creating challenges for the expansion of augmented reality in the retail industry.



Recent Developments



1. Flipkart acquires augmented reality company Scapic for an undisclosed sum. - 17th November 2020

2. AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (A2I) - 24th April 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Ads Reality Limited, Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc, Augment Corporation, Blippar, Flipkart, Google, LLC etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Online Shopping Interests Retailers in AR

4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Connected Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Retail Sector

4.3.2 Forming Direct Connect with End Users

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skills and Expertise

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Handheld Devices

6.3 Head-Mounted Displays

6.4 Smart AR Mirrors



7 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, By Retail Type

7.1 Introduction Apparel Fitting

7.2 Beauty & Cosmetics

7.3 Footwear

7.4 Furniture & Lighting

7.5 Grocery Shopping

7.6 Jewelry

7.7 Others



8 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marker-based Augmented Reality

8.2.1 Passive Marker

8.2.2 Active Marker

8.3 Marker-less Augmented Reality

8.3.1 Model-Based

8.3.2 Image Processing Based



9 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Try-On Solutions

9.3 Planning & Designing

9.4 Advertising & Marketing

9.5 Information Systems



10 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, By Offering

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.2.1 Displays and Projectors

10.2.2 Sensors

10.2.3 Semiconductor Components

10.2.4 Cameras

10.2.5 Others

10.3 Software & Services

10.3.1 Software Development Kits and Apps

10.3.2 Services

10.3.3 AR Software Functions



11 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 ADS Reality Limited

13.2 Amazon.com, Inc

13.3 Apple Inc

13.4 Augment Corporation

13.5 Blippar

13.6 Flipkart

13.7 Google, LLC

13.8 Gravity Jack

13.9 Holition

13.10 IKEA

13.11 Imaginate Software Labs Pvt Ltd

13.12 INDE

13.13 Kudan Inc

13.14 Marxent Labs LLC

13.15 Microsoft Corporation

13.16 Obsess

13.17 PTC Inc

13.18 Sephora

13.19 Sotheby's

13.20 Total Immersion

13.21 ViewAR

13.22 Visionstar Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

13.23 Wikitude

13.24 XZIMG

13.25 Zugara



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrx673

