Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Authentix, Avery Dennison, Brady, De La Rue, Wisekey, Infineon, Merck, HID, Centro Grafico, & Sun Chemicals

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Authentication and Brand Protection Market by Technology (Overt, Covert, Digital, Forensic), Offering (Security Labels, Holograms, RFID/NFC, Barcodes, QR Codes), Authentication Mode (Smartphone, Blockchain), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global authentication and brand protection market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.3%

Consumers are increasingly concerned about the safety and authenticity of the products they purchase. They want to ensure that the products they buy are genuine and pose no risk to their health or well-being. Authentication technologies play a significant role in addressing these consumer concerns.

The authentication technologies also help to reduce the risk of harm from counterfeit goods. Counterfeit products, such as counterfeit pharmaceuticals, electronics, or luxury goods, can often be of inferior quality, and in some cases, pose significant health and safety risks to consumers. These factors are fueling the market growth.

The report also contains an in-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Authentix (US); Avery Dennison (US); Brady (US); De La Rue (England); Wisekey (Switzerland); Infineon (Germany); Merck Group (Germany); HID Global (Sweden); Centro Grafico (Italy); Sun Chemicals (US) among others in authentication and brand protection market

Blockchain segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The blockchain segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the authentication and brand protection market due to its inherent features of transparency, immutability, and decentralized nature.

Blockchain technology enables the secure recording and tracking of transactions and product information throughout the supply chain, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of products. By leveraging blockchain, brands can establish a tamper-proof and auditable record of their products, enabling seamless traceability, anti-counterfeiting measures, and enhanced consumer trust.

US to grow at the highest CAGR for North America authentication and brand protection market

US is experiencing the highest growth rate in the authentication and brand protection market due to several factors. The presence of key players in US, along with a large customer base, is among the major factors driving the authentication and brand protection market in US. This market in US is driven by advancements in authentication and brand protection technologies.

Additionally, rules and regulations implemented in the country to check counterfeiting activities have been fostering market growth in the country.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

210

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$2.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$4.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.3 %

Regions Covered

Global

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Prevalence of Brand Infringement to Fuel Demand for Authentication and Brand Protection Products
  • Smartphone Authentication Segment Held Larger Market Share in 2022
  • Security Labels and Inks Segment to Account for Largest Share of Authentication and Brand Protection Market in 2028
  • Pharmaceutical Segment and North America to Register Highest Revenue in Authentication and Brand Protection Market in 2028
  • US to Depict Highest CAGR in Authentication and Brand Protection Market Between 2023 and 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • High Emphasis on Safeguarding Product and Brand Integrity
  • Increased Use of Track and Trace Technologies in Supply Chain
  • Enforcement of Anti-Counterfeiting Laws and Regulations by Governments
  • Heightened Focus on Consumer Safety and Satisfaction

Restraints

  • Requirement for Significant Initial Capital Investments
  • Limitations of Existing Authentication Technologies

Opportunities

  • Increased Textile and Apparel Production in Asia-Pacific
  • Reliance on Remote Authentication Technologies
  • Collaborations Between Businesses to Combat Counterfeiting

Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Authentication Technologies
  • Developing Foolproof Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions

Case Study Analysis

  • Opsec's Brand Protection Tools Help Tonino Lamborghini Secure Supply Chain
  • Nabcore's Brand Protection Solutions Help Electronics Company Improve Security
  • Ausnfc's Authentication Services Help Old Kempton Distillery Safeguard Products
  • Collaboration Between Systech and Alcoholic Beverage Company to Develop E-Fingerprint Product Labels

Technology Analysis

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Geolocation and Geo-Blocking
  • Augmented Reality
  • Watermarking and Digital Fingerprinting

Emerging Technology Trends in Authentication and Brand Protection Market

  • Blockchain Technology
  • Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence
  • Smart Packaging
  • Biometrics
  • Integration of Data Analytics

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Authentix
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Brady Worldwide, Inc.
  • De La Rue plc
  • Wisekey
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Merck Kgaa
  • Hid Global Corporation
  • Centro Grafico Dg
  • Sun Chemical

Other Players

  • Authentic Vision
  • Alpvision
  • Applied Dna Sciences
  • Cils International
  • Blue Bite LLC
  • Nosco, Inc.
  • Ultimate Solutions
  • Qlik Software Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dss, Inc.
  • Visualead
  • Systech
  • Digimarc Corporation
  • U-Nica Solutions AG
  • Tracepack
  • Nabcore Pte Ltd
  • Edgyn

