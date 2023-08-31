Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Authentix, Avery Dennison, Brady, De La Rue, Wisekey, Infineon, Merck, HID, Centro Grafico, & Sun Chemicals

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Authentication and Brand Protection Market by Technology (Overt, Covert, Digital, Forensic), Offering (Security Labels, Holograms, RFID/NFC, Barcodes, QR Codes), Authentication Mode (Smartphone, Blockchain), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global authentication and brand protection market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.3%

Consumers are increasingly concerned about the safety and authenticity of the products they purchase. They want to ensure that the products they buy are genuine and pose no risk to their health or well-being. Authentication technologies play a significant role in addressing these consumer concerns.

The authentication technologies also help to reduce the risk of harm from counterfeit goods. Counterfeit products, such as counterfeit pharmaceuticals, electronics, or luxury goods, can often be of inferior quality, and in some cases, pose significant health and safety risks to consumers. These factors are fueling the market growth.

The report also contains an in-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Authentix (US); Avery Dennison (US); Brady (US); De La Rue (England); Wisekey (Switzerland); Infineon (Germany); Merck Group (Germany); HID Global (Sweden); Centro Grafico (Italy); Sun Chemicals (US) among others in authentication and brand protection market

Blockchain segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The blockchain segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the authentication and brand protection market due to its inherent features of transparency, immutability, and decentralized nature.

Blockchain technology enables the secure recording and tracking of transactions and product information throughout the supply chain, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of products. By leveraging blockchain, brands can establish a tamper-proof and auditable record of their products, enabling seamless traceability, anti-counterfeiting measures, and enhanced consumer trust.

US to grow at the highest CAGR for North America authentication and brand protection market

US is experiencing the highest growth rate in the authentication and brand protection market due to several factors. The presence of key players in US, along with a large customer base, is among the major factors driving the authentication and brand protection market in US. This market in US is driven by advancements in authentication and brand protection technologies.

Additionally, rules and regulations implemented in the country to check counterfeiting activities have been fostering market growth in the country.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Brand Infringement to Fuel Demand for Authentication and Brand Protection Products

Smartphone Authentication Segment Held Larger Market Share in 2022

Security Labels and Inks Segment to Account for Largest Share of Authentication and Brand Protection Market in 2028

Pharmaceutical Segment and North America to Register Highest Revenue in Authentication and Brand Protection Market in 2028

to Register Highest Revenue in Authentication and Brand Protection Market in 2028 US to Depict Highest CAGR in Authentication and Brand Protection Market Between 2023 and 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Emphasis on Safeguarding Product and Brand Integrity

Increased Use of Track and Trace Technologies in Supply Chain

Enforcement of Anti-Counterfeiting Laws and Regulations by Governments

Heightened Focus on Consumer Safety and Satisfaction

Restraints

Requirement for Significant Initial Capital Investments

Limitations of Existing Authentication Technologies

Opportunities

Increased Textile and Apparel Production in Asia-Pacific

Reliance on Remote Authentication Technologies

Collaborations Between Businesses to Combat Counterfeiting

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Authentication Technologies

Developing Foolproof Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions

Case Study Analysis

Opsec's Brand Protection Tools Help Tonino Lamborghini Secure Supply Chain

Nabcore's Brand Protection Solutions Help Electronics Company Improve Security

Ausnfc's Authentication Services Help Old Kempton Distillery Safeguard Products

Collaboration Between Systech and Alcoholic Beverage Company to Develop E-Fingerprint Product Labels

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Geolocation and Geo-Blocking

Augmented Reality

Watermarking and Digital Fingerprinting

Emerging Technology Trends in Authentication and Brand Protection Market

Blockchain Technology

Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence

Smart Packaging

Biometrics

Integration of Data Analytics

Company Profiles

Key Players

Authentix

Avery Dennison Corporation

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

De La Rue plc

Wisekey

Infineon Technologies AG

Merck Kgaa

Hid Global Corporation

Centro Grafico Dg

Sun Chemical

Other Players

Authentic Vision

Alpvision

Applied Dna Sciences

Cils International

Blue Bite LLC

Nosco, Inc.

Ultimate Solutions

Qlik Software Pvt. Ltd.

Dss, Inc.

Visualead

Systech

Digimarc Corporation

U-Nica Solutions AG

Tracepack

Nabcore Pte Ltd

Edgyn

