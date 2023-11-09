Global Authentication Services Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: A Review of Data Protection Laws by Country

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Authentication Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Authentication Services estimated at US$837.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Compliance Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Subscription Keys Management segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR



The Authentication Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 16.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured in the Report:

Bell Canada

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV

Global Cloud Xchange Group Ltd.

Interoute Communications Ltd.

Tata Communications Ltd.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Increase in Number of Digital Identities: Need for Authentication Services

Identity Authentication and Fraud Solutions Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Solutions Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 With Digital Identities on the Rise, Threat of Identity Fraud /Threat Increases, Giving Impetus to the Market for Authentication Services

/Threat Increases, Giving Impetus to the Market for Authentication Services Identity Theft Statistics: In a Nutshell

Number of Identity Fraud Victims (in Millions) and Fraud Losses (in US$ Billion) in the US for the Period 2012-2017

Victims (in Millions) and Losses (in US$ Billion) in the US for the Period 2012-2017 Number of Identity Theft Complaints in the US for 2015-2018

Identity Theft Complaints in the US by Nature of Crime for 2018

Leading Canadian Banks Unveil Blockchain-Based Digital Identity Service

A Glance at Popular Authentication Technologies

Adoption of Stringent Data Security Regulations Worldwide Enhance Demand for Authentication Services

A Review of Data Protection Laws by Country

GDPR: The Most Significant Data Protection Regulation Set to Transform Digital Authentication

Two-Factor Authentication: Ideal for Complying with GDPR Requirements

Multi-Factor Authentication Services Market: An Overview

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

A Review of Select Multi-Factor Authentication Software

Cloud-based Multi-Factor Authentication Continues to Evolve

Multi-Factor Authentication Helps in Strengthening Cloud App Security

Two-Factor Authentication: Offering Additional Layer of Security

Digitalization and Virtualization in SMBs Drive Demand for Two-Factor Authentication

A Glance at Select Two-Factor Authentication Solutions and Hardware

Highly Regulated Industries Turn to Security Tokens for Higher Level of Security

of Security Hard Tokens VS Soft Tokens

Increasing Number of Mobile Devices with Integrated Biometric Sensors: Potential Growth for Authentication Services Market

Global Biometric Smartphones Market: Shipments of Smartphones with Biometrics Technology as % of Total Smartphones for the Period 2017-2021

Global Mobile Biometrics Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services: A Promising Market

Increasing Rate of Online Frauds and Cyber Attacks Drive Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Continuous Increase in Mobile Fraud : Fraud Transactions on Mobile Devices as % of Total Fraud Transactions for 2015-2019

: Transactions on Mobile Devices as % of Total Transactions for 2015-2019 Mobile Authentication Opportunity in China : An Overview

: An Overview Managed Public Key Infrastructure Services: Enabling Strong Authentication of Digital Identities

Compliance Management Services: Vital Part of Security Administration

of Security Administration Strong Authentication Essential for PCI DSS Compliance

MFA Helps U.S. Government Contractors to Achieve DFARS Compliance

HIPAA Compliance: Two Factor Authentication Holds Significance

BFSI: A Prominent Major End-Use Market for Authentication Services

Biometrics Adoptions Gains Momentum in Banking & Financial Services Industry

Public Sector Organizations Increasingly Opt for Multi-Factor Authentication Services

Rapid Growth of eCommerce Sector: Lucrative Opportunities in Store for Authentication Services Market

Global Retail E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Mobile Authentication: Enabling eCommerce Market to Increase Consumer Confidence

Big Data Aids in Strengthening Authentication Process

Innovations & Advancements

Symbol-to-Accept: Latest Innovation in the Mobile Authentication Space

Biometric Innovations Favoring Mobile Payments Market

Innovations in Biometric Authentication Field: A Snapshot

Advent of Offline Alternative Option for Aadhaar-based Biometric Authentication

Personal Authentication Technology: A Review of Select Innovations

Silent Authentication: Potential for Adoption in eCommerce Market

Authentication Technology Advancements Aid in Safer Transactions

Real-time Captcha Technique Plays a Critical Role in Improving Biometric Authentication

