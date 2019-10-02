Global Auto-Dimming Mirrors Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Auto-Dimming Mirrors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$444.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%. Inside Rear-View Mirror, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Inside Rear-View Mirror will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inside Rear-View Mirror will reach a market size of US$115.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$74.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ficosa International SA; FLABEG Automotive Holding GmbH; Gentex Corporation; Global Media Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Ichikoh Industries Ltd.; Konview Electronics Corporation Limited; Magna International, Inc.; Murakami Corporation; SL Corporation; Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Auto-Dimming Mirrors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Inside Rear-View Mirror (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Inside Rear-View Mirror (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Inside Rear-View Mirror (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Outside Rear-View Mirror (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Outside Rear-View Mirror (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Outside Rear-View Mirror (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 16: United States Auto-Dimming Mirrors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in the United States by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Canadian Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Auto-Dimming Mirrors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Japanese Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Market for Auto-Dimming Mirrors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Auto-Dimming Mirrors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Chinese Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 40: European Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Auto-Dimming Mirrors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 44: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: French Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in France by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Demand for Auto-Dimming Mirrors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Italian Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Auto-Dimming Mirrors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 68: United Kingdom Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Auto-Dimming Mirrors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Auto-Dimming Mirrors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Europe Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of World Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of World Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Auto-Dimming Mirrors Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



FICOSA INTERNATIONAL SA

FLABEG AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING GMBH

GENTEX CORPORATION

GLOBAL MEDIA INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.

HONDA LOCK MFG. CO., LTD.

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD.

KONVIEW ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

MURAKAMI CORPORATION

SL CORPORATION

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

