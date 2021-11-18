Global Auto-Injector Market Outlook Report 2021-2030 Featuring Pfizer, BD, Adamis Pharma, Biogen, Teva Pharma, Mylan, Antares Pharma, Sanofi, Ypsomed, & SHL Medical

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Auto Injector Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 11350 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 3120 Million in the year 2020. The global auto-injector market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

An auto-injector is a medical drug delivery device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Factors such as the growing need for auto-injectors amongst diabetic and allergic patients is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of allergic diseases and the rising cases of diabetes amongst individuals worldwide is also projected to contribute to the market growth.



The global auto-injector market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, route of administration, drug type, application, demography, distribution channel, end-user, and by region. The drug type segment is divided into epinephrine, insulin, Rebif, and others, out of which, the epinephrine segment registered the largest revenue of near to USD 860 Million in the year 2020, and is further expected to cross a revenue of USD 3230 Million by the end of 2030.

Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable auto-injector, and reusable auto-injector, out of which, the disposable auto-injector segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14% approximately during the forecast period.



The market in North America, by the end of 2030, is projected to cross a revenue of USD 4400 Million. The market in the region is segmented by countries into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the U.S. is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The market in the country is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period.



Some of the prominent industry leaders featured in the report include

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Executive Summary - Global Auto-Injector Market



5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5.1. Manufacturers

5.2. Distributors

5.3. End-Users



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Restraint

6.3. Market Opportunity

6.4. Market Trends



7. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



8. Industry Risk Analysis



9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Auto-Injector Market (2020-2029)

9.1. Impact on the Demand

9.2. Impact on Auto-Injectors Providers

9.3. Impact on Strategy

9.4. Impact on the Manufacturers

9.5. Impact on Spending of End-Users

9.6. Impact on New Market Trends



10. Recent Developments in the Auto-Injector Market



11. Comparative Analysis on the Type of Auto-Injectors



12. Analysis on the Errors



13. Comparative Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

14.2.2. BD

14.2.3. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

14.2.4. Biogen Inc.

14.2.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.2.6. Mylan N.V.

14.2.7. Antares Pharma, Inc.

14.2.8. Sanofi S.A.

14.2.9. Ypsomed AG

14.2.10. SHL Medical AG



15. Global Auto-Injector Market 2020-2030

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. By Value (USD Million)



16. Global Auto-Injector Market-Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

16.1. By Type

16.1.1. Disposable Auto-Injector, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.2. Reusable Auto-Injector, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2. By Route of Administration

16.2.1. Subcutaneous, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2.2. Intramuscular, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.3. By Drug Type

16.3.1. Epinephrine, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.3.2. Insulin, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.3.3. Rebif, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.3.4. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4. By Application

16.4.1. Rheumatoid Arthritis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4.2. Anaphylaxis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4.3. Diabetes, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4.4. Multiple Sclerosis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4.5. Psoriasis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4.6. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5. By Demography

16.5.1. Pediatric, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.1.1. Neonates, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.1.2. Infants, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.1.3. Children, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.1.4. Adolescents, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.2. Adults, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.3. Geriatric, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.6. By Distribution Channel

16.6.1. Hospital Pharmacies, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.6.2. Retail Pharmacies, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.6.3. Online Pharmacies, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.7. By End-User

16.7.1. Hospital & Clinics, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.7.2. Home Care Settings, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.8. By Region

16.8.1. North America

16.8.2. Europe

16.8.3. Latin America

16.8.4. Asia Pacific

16.8.5. Middle East & Africa

