Global Auto-Injector Market Outlook Report 2021-2030 Featuring Pfizer, BD, Adamis Pharma, Biogen, Teva Pharma, Mylan, Antares Pharma, Sanofi, Ypsomed, & SHL Medical
Nov 18, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Auto Injector Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 11350 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 3120 Million in the year 2020. The global auto-injector market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.
An auto-injector is a medical drug delivery device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Factors such as the growing need for auto-injectors amongst diabetic and allergic patients is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of allergic diseases and the rising cases of diabetes amongst individuals worldwide is also projected to contribute to the market growth.
The global auto-injector market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, route of administration, drug type, application, demography, distribution channel, end-user, and by region. The drug type segment is divided into epinephrine, insulin, Rebif, and others, out of which, the epinephrine segment registered the largest revenue of near to USD 860 Million in the year 2020, and is further expected to cross a revenue of USD 3230 Million by the end of 2030.
Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable auto-injector, and reusable auto-injector, out of which, the disposable auto-injector segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14% approximately during the forecast period.
The market in North America, by the end of 2030, is projected to cross a revenue of USD 4400 Million. The market in the region is segmented by countries into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the U.S. is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The market in the country is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent industry leaders featured in the report include
- Pfizer Inc.
- BD
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Biogen Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Mylan N.V.
- Antares Pharma Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Ypsomed AG
- SHL Medical AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation
4. Executive Summary - Global Auto-Injector Market
5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.1. Manufacturers
5.2. Distributors
5.3. End-Users
6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Market Drivers
6.2. Market Restraint
6.3. Market Opportunity
6.4. Market Trends
7. Regulatory and Standards Landscape
8. Industry Risk Analysis
9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Auto-Injector Market (2020-2029)
9.1. Impact on the Demand
9.2. Impact on Auto-Injectors Providers
9.3. Impact on Strategy
9.4. Impact on the Manufacturers
9.5. Impact on Spending of End-Users
9.6. Impact on New Market Trends
10. Recent Developments in the Auto-Injector Market
11. Comparative Analysis on the Type of Auto-Injectors
12. Analysis on the Errors
13. Comparative Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Pfizer Inc.
14.2.2. BD
14.2.3. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
14.2.4. Biogen Inc.
14.2.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.2.6. Mylan N.V.
14.2.7. Antares Pharma, Inc.
14.2.8. Sanofi S.A.
14.2.9. Ypsomed AG
14.2.10. SHL Medical AG
15. Global Auto-Injector Market 2020-2030
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. By Value (USD Million)
16. Global Auto-Injector Market-Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
16.1. By Type
16.1.1. Disposable Auto-Injector, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.1.2. Reusable Auto-Injector, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.2. By Route of Administration
16.2.1. Subcutaneous, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.2.2. Intramuscular, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3. By Drug Type
16.3.1. Epinephrine, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.2. Insulin, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.3. Rebif, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.4. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.4. By Application
16.4.1. Rheumatoid Arthritis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.4.2. Anaphylaxis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.4.3. Diabetes, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.4.4. Multiple Sclerosis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.4.5. Psoriasis, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.4.6. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.5. By Demography
16.5.1. Pediatric, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.5.1.1. Neonates, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.5.1.2. Infants, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.5.1.3. Children, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.5.1.4. Adolescents, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.5.2. Adults, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.5.3. Geriatric, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.6. By Distribution Channel
16.6.1. Hospital Pharmacies, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.6.2. Retail Pharmacies, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.6.3. Online Pharmacies, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.7. By End-User
16.7.1. Hospital & Clinics, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.7.2. Home Care Settings, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.8. By Region
16.8.1. North America
16.8.2. Europe
16.8.3. Latin America
16.8.4. Asia Pacific
16.8.5. Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oopq6a
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article