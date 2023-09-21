Global Autoclave Market Set to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Sterilization Demand in Healthcare

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoclave Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global autoclave market looks promising with opportunities in various applications, such as medical, pharmaceutical, dental, aerospace, and laboratories.

The global autoclave market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the growing usage of disinfection and sterilization methods in hospitals and healthcare centers globally and increasing demand for autoclaves in research and development projects.

Autoclave Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global autoclave market by product type, capacity, application, and region, as follows:

Autoclave Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

  • Table Top Steam Autoclaves
  • Vertical Steam Autoclaves
  • Horizontal Steam Autoclaves
  • Floor Standing Steam Autoclaves
  • High Pressure Steam Autoclaves

Autoclave Market by Capacity [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

  • 50-200 Liters
  • 200-500 Liters
  • 500-1000 Liters
  • 1000-2000 Liters
  • >2000 Liters

Autoclave Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

  • Medical
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Dental
  • Aerospace
  • Laboratories
  • Others

Autoclave Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

List of Autoclave Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, autoclave companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the autoclave companies profiled in this report include:

  • Astell Scientific
  • Microbiology International
  • Benchmark Scientific
  • Getinge AB
  • Belimed
  • PHC Holdings
  • Amerex Instruments
  • ZIRBUS Technology
  • SAKURA SEIKI
  • MELAG

Autoclave Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that vertical steam autoclaves are expected to remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period because they are highly portable and lighter in weight compared to horizontal ones. They also deliver flexible solutions for steam sterilization in hospitals, clinics, and other areas of applications. Within this market, the medical segment will remain the largest application segment due to the significant usage of autoclaves in healthcare establishments, hospitals, and clinical facilities. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure in hospitals and surgery centers, increasing concerns towards controlling the spread of hospital-acquired infections, and growing adoption of a CSSD (central sterile services department) framework in this region.

Features of the Autoclave Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Autoclave market size estimation in terms of value and volume.
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Autoclave market size by various segments, such as by product type, capacity, application, and region.
  • Regional Analysis: Autoclave market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, capacities, applications, and regions for the autoclave market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape for the autoclave market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity in the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

  1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global autoclave market by product type (table top autoclaves, vertical steam autoclaves, horizontal steam autoclaves, floor standing steam autoclaves, and high-pressure steam autoclaves), capacity (50-200 liters, 200-500 liters, 500-1000 liters, 1000-2000 liters, >2000 liters), application (medical, pharmaceuticals, dental, aerospace, laboratories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
  2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
  3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
  4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?
  5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?
  6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
  7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
  8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
  9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?
  10. What are some of the competing products in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for the loss of market share by material or product substitution?
  11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?

