Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Outlook Report to 2028, with Profiles of Abbott, Beckman Coulter, BioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Dec, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at nearly $14.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, reaching $17.9 billion by 2028. A worldwide technological advancement in detecting autoimmune diseases fuels growth in this market.

In 2022, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment held the highest market share at about 31.5%, followed by Indirect immunofluorescence (IIF) at 26.4% and immunoblot at 20.2%.

This report aims to study the autoimmune disease diagnostics global market size comprehensively. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the technology, by indication, gender and region.

The Report Includes

  • 41 data tables and 30 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market landscape related to the autoimmune disease diagnostics
  • In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to autoimmune disease diagnostics, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, indication, gender, and geographical region
  • Detailed description of autoimmune disorder & therapies, and causes such as intrinsic factors, environmental factors, and lifestyle factors, and insights into new diagnostic pathway for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders
  • Discussion on role of bioinformatics and biomarkers on autoimmune disorder therapies and information on standardization of test results
  • Coverage of new product launches in the therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and performance methods in the detection of autoimmune antibodies
  • Coverage of emerging technologies in autoimmune disease diagnostics, recent developments, future opportunities, patent review, and ESG trends
  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
  • Detailed profiles of leading market participants, including Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions

  • Overview: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
  • Enzyme-|Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
  • Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF)
  • Multiplex Immunoassays
  • Western Blot (Immunoblot)
  • Other Technologies
  • Indications
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
  • Psoriatic Arthritis
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
  • The Global Regulatory Structure for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
  • Test Validation
  • FDA Clearance or Approval
  • Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)
  • Labeling and Instructions
  • Post-Market Surveillance
  • Quality Control and Quality Assurance
  • Clinical Utility and Medical Guidelines
  • Privacy and Data Security
  • Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Gender

  • Male
  • Female

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Indication

  • Type 1 Diabetes
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
  • Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
  • Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF)
  • Immunoblot
  • Multiplex Immunoassays

Chapter 9 ESG Development

  • Environment
    • Research Practices
    • Supply Chain Sustainability
    • Waste Management
    • Energy Efficiency
  • Social
    • Access to Healthcare
    • Patient Well-Being
    • Community Engagement
  • Governance
    • Ethical Business Practices
    • Compliance with Regulations
    • Board Diversity
    • Transparency and Accountability
  • Case Study
    • Roche
    • Sustainability at Roche
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • BD Biosciences
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Biomerieux
  • Bio-Rad 
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/325lpk

