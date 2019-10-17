Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$36 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Anti-inflammatory, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$79.1 Billion by the year 2025, Anti-inflammatory will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anti-inflammatory will reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Johnson & Johnson; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.; UCB SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Anti-inflammatory (Drug Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Anti-inflammatory (Drug Class) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Anti-inflammatory (Drug Class) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Antihyperglycemics (Drug Class) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Antihyperglycemics (Drug Class) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Antihyperglycemics (Drug Class) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: NSAIDs (Drug Class) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: NSAIDs (Drug Class) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: NSAIDs (Drug Class) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Interferons (Drug Class) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Interferons (Drug Class) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Interferons (Drug Class) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Drug Class (Drug Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Drug Class (Drug Class) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Drug Class (Drug Class) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Rheumatic Disease (Indication) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Rheumatic Disease (Indication) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Rheumatic Disease (Indication) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Type 1 Diabetes (Indication) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Type 1 Diabetes (Indication) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Type 1 Diabetes (Indication) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Multiple Sclerosis (Indication) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Multiple Sclerosis (Indication) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Multiple Sclerosis (Indication) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Indication) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Indication) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Indication) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Indications (Indication) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Other Indications (Indication) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Other Indications (Indication) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United
States by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United
States by Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 39: United States Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Indication in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Indication for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by
Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 55: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Indication: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by
Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 62: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2018-2025
Table 65: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in France by
Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in France by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: French Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Indication: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by
Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Italian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Indication: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by
Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Indication
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2018 to
2025
Table 95: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Indication in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Russia by
Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication: 2018 to
2025
Table 101: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Russia by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2018-2025
Table 104: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication:
2018-2025
Table 107: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Indication: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Indication:
2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Indian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Indian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Indication in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 132: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication:
2009-2017
Table 135: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Indication for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Indication:
2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market by Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 152: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2018-2025
Table 155: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Brazil by
Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Brazil by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Indication: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Latin America by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Indication: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Latin America by Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease
Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication:
2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market by Indication in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Indication for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 191: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2018-2025
Table 194: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Indication for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Indication:
2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
by Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 204: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Drug Class: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication:
2009-2017
Table 207: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Indication: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Indication for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication:
2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 215: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Africa by
Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication: 2018 to
2025
Table 218: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Africa by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBVIE
AMGEN
ASTRAZENECA PLC
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
PFIZER
UCB SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
