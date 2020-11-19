Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing Type, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Healthcare experts have found the autoimmune disorders industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets. The market is driven by certain factors, including the increasing global geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases including autoimmune disorders, and rise in demand for self-injectable systems.

The market is favored by the development of autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices for several clinical areas such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The increase in the geriatric population and incurable autoimmune disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in research and development of autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices. The clinical trial landscape of different autoimmune disorders has been on the rise in recent years, and this will drive the autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices market in the future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on indication, product type, manufacturing type, and region. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the adoption of self-injection devices for the treatment of autoimmune disorders has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices. Due to the leading market products and intense market penetration, Amgen Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

Several other companies, such as Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company, have launched drug delivery devices for autoimmune disorders.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the autoimmune disorder drug delivery devices market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the various autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices available in the market?

What are emerging drug delivery devices for the treatment of autoimmune disorders?

How does the pipeline for global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market look like?

What is the current market size and future potential of these drug delivery devices?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market?

What is the patent landscape of this market?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market, currently?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by product type), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by indication), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by route of administration), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by usage type), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market (by therapeutics), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest revenue of the global autoimmune disorders drug delivery devices market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Technology Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

2 Research Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market Overview

4.1 Historic Overview and Future Scope of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices

4.2 Pre-Filled Syringes Manufacturing and Packaging Challenges

4.3 Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market and Growth Potential, 2019-2030

4.4 Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario

4.5 Impact of Patent Expiry and Entry of Biosimilars on Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks Across the Globe

5.3 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

5.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in North America

5.4.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

5.4.2 Health Canada

5.5 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

5.5.1 European Union

5.6 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

5.6.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

5.6.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)

5.6.3 Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

6 Patent Landscape

6.1 Patent Analysis (by Drug Delivery Devices)

6.2 Patent Analysis (by IPC Code)

6.3 Patent Analysis (by Country)

6.4 Patent Analysis (by Company)

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Analysis

7.3 Drivers

7.3.1 Increased Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders

7.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Pre-Filled Syringes

7.3.3 Rising Geriatric Population

7.3.4 Surge of Biosimilars and Biologics in the Pharmaceutical Market

7.3.5 Device Connectivity to Ease Competitive Pressure

7.4 Restraints

7.4.1 Strict Legal Requirements and Regulations

7.4.2 Alternative Drug Delivery Technology

7.5 Opportunities

7.5.1 Providing Injectable Drug Delivery Devices for Untapped Autoimmune Disorders

7.5.2 Opportunities for Personalizing Treatments in Autoimmune Diseases

8 Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Indication), $Million, 2019-2030

8.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.2 Psoriasis

8.3 Multiple Sclerosis

8.4 Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

8.5 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

9 Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Product), $Million, 2019-2030

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pen Injectors

9.3 Auto-Injectors

9.4 Pre-filled Syringes

9.5 Vials

10 Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Manufacturing Type), $Million, 2019-2030

10.1 In-House Manufacturing

10.2 Outsourced Manufacturing

11 Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market, (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Developments and Strategies

12.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments

12.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

12.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Amgen Inc.

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Role of Amgen Inc. in Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market

13.2.3 Financials

13.2.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3 AbbVie Inc.

13.4 Bayer AG

13.5 Biogen Inc.

13.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

13.7 Eli Lilly & Company

13.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

13.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc

13.10 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

13.11 Merck KGaA

13.12 Novartis AG

13.13 Sanofi S.A.

13.14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.15 UCB Pharma SA.

