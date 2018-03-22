Global Autoimmune Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2018: Deals Signed Between the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Since 2012

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Autoimmune Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Autoimmune Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Autoimmune disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.
- Trends in Autoimmune partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Autoimmune partnering agreement structure
- Autoimmune partnering contract documents
- Top Autoimmune deals by value
- Most active Autoimmune dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Autoimmune disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Autoimmune deals.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Autoimmune technologies and products.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Autoimmune dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Autoimmune partnering over the years
2.3. Autoimmune partnering by deal type
2.4. Autoimmune partnering by industry sector
2.5. Autoimmune partnering by stage of development
2.6. Autoimmune partnering by technology type
2.7. Autoimmune partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Autoimmune partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Autoimmune partnering
3.3. Autoimmune partnering headline values
3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments
3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments
3.6. Autoimmune royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Autoimmune deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Autoimmune partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Autoimmune
4.4. Top Autoimmune deals by value
Chapter 5 - Autoimmune contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Autoimmune therapeutic target
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4fslw/global_autoimmune?w=5
