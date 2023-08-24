Global Autoimmune Treatment Market Soars to $288.32 Billion by 2028, Driven by a 7.72% CAGR from 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Treatment Market (2023-2028) by End Users, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autoimmune Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 198.78 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 288.32 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.72%.



Therapies that modify the immune system are used to reduce or control the body's attack on its own healthy cells. Immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and biologics are frequently used to treat autoimmune diseases, lowering inflammation and minimizing immune reactions against the body's own tissues.



The autoimmune therapy market is growing rapidly as the prevalence of autoimmune disorders rises and the population ages. Medical research and technology advancements have resulted in the creation of more effective treatments, which has encouraged the adoption of autoimmune therapies in various medical sectors, including rheumatology, dermatology, and gastroenterology, among others.



Autoimmune treatments have grown in popularity due to their proven effectiveness and low cost compared to standard medicines. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly choosing these treatments because they deliver superior long-term outcomes and lower treatment costs, making them a preferred choice in controlling chronic autoimmune disorders.



The autoimmune treatment industry provides an opportunity for enhanced sensor integration in medical equipment and treatment techniques. These sensors can monitor patients' status in real-time, providing crucial data for personalized and accurate treatment approaches. Innovative sensor technology can improve treatment efficacy and patient outcomes, supporting innovation in the management of autoimmune therapies.



The autoimmune treatment industry can profit from the fast improvements and acceptance of robotics in process automation. Robotic technologies can potentially improve many elements of autoimmune treatment, including drug manufacturing, laboratory processing, and surgical operations. Implementing robotics in the sector may enhance productivity, lower costs, and better patient care, offering promising market opportunities.



However, the absence of uniform norms and regulations to produce autoimmune therapy products can lead to differences in product quality, safety concerns, and interoperability issues, providing challenges for manufacturers, healthcare practitioners, and patient care.



Certain sensors utilized in autoimmune treatment may have shorter response times and less precision when compared to optical sensors. This has the potential to have an impact on real-time monitoring and data collection for effective medication management.



Market Segmentations



The Global Autoimmune Treatment Market is segmented based on End Users, Applications, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Diagnostic Equipment and Drugs.

Drugs hold a larger market share. Since autoimmune disorders are chronic, the demand for pharmaceutical treatments is larger, putting a greater emphasis on drug research and therapy choices over diagnostic tools.

By Application, the market is classified into Localized Autoimmune Diseases, Systemic Autoimmune Diseases.

Systemic autoimmune diseases hold a significant market share. Systemic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriasis affect numerous organs and are more common, increasing demand for therapies, research, and therapeutic developments in this area.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

The Americas hold a larger market share. This is mainly due to the region's greater incidence of autoimmune disorders, increased awareness of potential therapies, improved healthcare infrastructure, and major R&D investments.



Recent Developments



EUROIMMUN launches new automated IIFT system - June 2023

Pfizer and Roivant launch autoimmune specialist Priovant - June 2022



Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Autoimmune Treatment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Autoimmune Treatment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



