Global Autoinjector Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030

INTRODUCTION

More than 40% of the US population is estimated to be suffering from some form of a chronic health condition. According to the US National Health Council, over 75% of the nation's healthcare expenditure is on the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes. The major share of expenses incurred by patients living with a chronic disorder is driven by the frequent need to medicate, which may require repeated visits to hospitals / out-patient clinics. Over time, a variety of solutions enabling self-administration of injectable drugs have been developed and introduced into the market. In a relatively short time period, the self-injection devices market has grown into a prominent and promising segment within the pharmaceutical industry. Autoinjectors represent one such type of device that has witnessed increased adoption among patients, especially for the treatment of emergency situations, such as anaphylactic shocks. According to developers, such devices are relatively easier to use, compared to other parenteral drug delivery systems, and have integrated needle-safety features. In fact, autoinjectors have been proven to have resolved a number of injection-related tolerability issues faced by patients.



Over the years, several players have launched proprietary autoinjectors-based combination products for use across a variety of therapeutic areas. EpiPen® is one of the most popular and widely recognized autoinjectors (based on historical sales data) available in the market today. Examples of other autoinjector combination products approved in 2019 include, NUCALA Autoinjector (GlaxoSmithKline), Vyleesi™ Autoinjector (AMAG Pharmaceuticals® / Palatin Technologies), Fasenra® (AstraZeneca) and Teribone™ (Asahi Kasei Pharma). Autoinjectors are also considered to be a potential pharmaceutical life cycle management tool; they are used by many pharmaceutical players to expand marketing exclusivity periods of proprietary drugs. For example, lyophilized Enbrel® was reformulated for delivery via the SureClick® autoinjector; this granted the drug almost 11 additional years of patent protection. It is also worth highlighting that there are a number of efforts underway to improve the existing generation of autoinjectors. Incorporation of healthcare data acquisition and analysis features, addition of smart functions to deal with medication-related errors, and improved safety measures, are some of the upgrades that device developers claim to be in the process of developing. In this context, it is worth mentioning that, so far, over 4,600 patent applications have been filed for autoinjectors and affiliated products / technologies. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The 'Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of autoinjectors over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

• An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in developing and / or manufacturing autoinjectors, providing information on the usability (disposable and reusable), type of primary drug container (cartridge, syringe and vial), volume of container, type of dose (fixed and variable), route of administration (intradermal, intramuscular and subcutaneous), actuation mechanism (automatic and manual) and feedback mechanism integrated in the device. It also provides details on the developers, highlighting their year of establishment, company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facilities

• Information on companies that are developing drugs in combination with autoinjectors, featuring details on initial year of approval (for marketed products), phase of development, usability of the device, route of administration (intracavernous, intramuscular and subcutaneous), type of drug molecule (antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule), dose strength, therapeutic area and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products). In addition, the section provides details on the company, including year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters

• A competitiveness analysis of various disposable and reusable autoinjectors, taking into consideration supplier power (based on year of establishment and company size) and key product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, injector actuation mechanism, type of dose and user friendliness of the product.

• An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to autoinjectors, till August 2019, highlighting details on key parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry players (on the basis of number of patents). It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

• A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of product portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, route of administration, actuation mechanism, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.

• A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future, shortlisted on the basis of an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

• A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain who were short-listed based on their contributions (such as involvement in clinical trials and being mentioned in patent applications); it features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in this domain.

• Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications, covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with their respective mechanisms of action and historical sales records; the study provides a list of all the drugs that are currently being delivered via autoinjectors.

• A case study on the role of CMOs offering services for drug delivery devices; it features a list of service providers, highlighting the various types of services offered for different types of drug-delivery devices.

• A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.

• Elaborate profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes brief profiles of emerging players that have been established in the past decade.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and assess potential future growth opportunities for autoinjector devices. Based on parameters, such as number of commercialized combination products, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] usability (disposable and reusable), [B] route of administration (subcutaneous and intramuscular), [C] type of molecule (monoclonal antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule) [D] therapeutic indication (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine, diabetes and other indications), and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the World).



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry. The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

• David Daily (CEO and Co-founder, DALI Medical Devices)

• Douglas Marenzi (Managing Director, PHC Injection Technologies)

• Tsachi Shaked (Senior Marketing and BD Director, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Elcam Medical)

• Anonymous (Co-Founder, US-based Mid-Sized Company)

• Anonymous (Senior Program Officer, US-based Organization)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the autoinjectors market in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of various devices that enable self-administration of drugs, specifically focusing on autoinjectors. The chapter features a discussion on the historical evolution of autoinjectors, along with details related to their individual components, device categories and associated manufacturing / packaging processes. In addition, it elaborates on the benefits of autoinjectors that have led to their growing adoption over the last several years. The chapter also highlights the existing concerns related to needlestick injuries and the various preventive laws that have been passed worldwide, for addressing the pressing need for introducing advanced safety features in such devices.



Chapter 4 is an overview of the various types of primary drug containers that are utilized in autoinjectors. It features information on current trends related to the use of prefilled syringes and cartridges. In addition, it lists the diverse types of primary drug containers that are available in the market, along with details on companies that are involved in the production of such containers.



Chapter 5 provides information on close to 80 autoinjectors that have already been developed or are under development. It features a comprehensive analysis of these devices based on different parameters, such as primary drug container used (cartridge, prefilled syringe and vial), volume, device usability (disposable and reusable), route of administration (intramuscular, intradermal and subcutaneous) and other technical parameters. In addition, the chapter provides information on manufacturers, along with information on year of establishment, location of headquarters and strength of employee base.



Chapter 6 presents a product competitiveness analysis of disposable and reusable autoinjectors (separately) based on the supplier power and key product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, mechanism of operation, dosage type and user friendliness. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 7 provides an elaborate brand positioning analysis of the leading device developers / manufacturers, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands across different device types. The analysis takes into consideration several aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, routes of administration, actuation mechanism, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each player.



Chapter 8 provides an in-depth patent analysis, presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we looked at the patents that have been published by various players since 2013. The analysis highlights the key information associated with these patents, including patent type, publication year, geographical location, CPC classification, emerging areas, leading industry players, patent benchmarking and valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 provides details on the various pipeline and approved products that are being tested or available in autoinjectors. It features a detailed analysis of these drugs, based on the various parameters, such as the target therapeutic indication(s), phase of development, type of drug molecule, route of administration, approval year (in case of marketed products), dosage (in case of marketed products) and other approved dosage forms (in case of marketed products). In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developers, year of their establishment, location of headquarters and strength of employee base.



Chapter 10 provides detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with mechanism of action and historical sales of the drugs.

Chapter 11 presents a list of marketed and pipeline molecules that are likely to be considered for delivery via autoinjectors in the future. It is worth highlighting that this list has been compiled based on various parameters, such as route of administration, target therapeutic indication(s), other available dosage forms (in case of marketed drugs), type of drug molecule and drug sales of the approved product candidates. For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous / intramuscular). Additionally, we reviewed over 1,400 clinical trials and compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via an autoinjector in the future was estimated using the weighted average method.



Chapter 12 includes detailed profiles of key autoinjector manufacturers. Each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 13 includes brief profiles of some of the emerging players in the autoinjectors industry. Each profile features an overview of the company, technology, information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications and recent developments.



Chapter 14 provides an analysis of KOLs in the field of drug-delivery devices, including autoinjectors. It features a comprehensive list of principal investigators / study directors of different clinical trials and patent assignees, along with the information related to the affiliated organizations. The chapter features a schematic representation on a world map, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers who are engaged in this domain. It highlights the notable KOLs who have relatively more experience in this domain. The chapter also provides details on different parameters of the KOLs (wherever available), including number of publications, number of citations, number of clinical trials / patents, number of affiliations and extent of professional network.



Chapter 15 presents a detailed analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.



Chapter 16 is a case study focused on the role of medical device CMOs in the manufacturing and assembly of drug-delivery devices, including autoinjectors. It provides a list of service providers with details on their scale of operation and types of services provided for production of devices.



Chapter 17 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the autoinjectors market till the year 2030. We have segregated the opportunity of the market on the basis of [A] usability (disposable and reusable), [B] route of administration (subcutaneous and intramuscular), [C] type of molecule (monoclonal antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule) [D] therapeutic indication (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine, diabetes and other indications), and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the World). The likely size of the market has been estimated both in terms of value (USD billion) and volume (number of devices).



Chapter 18 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 19 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations with (in alphabetical order of company name) David Daily (CEO and Co-founder, DALI Medical Devices), Tsachi Shaked (Senior Marketing and BD Director, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Elcam Medical), Douglas Marenzi (Managing Director, PHC), Anonymous (Co-Founder, US-based Mid-Sized Company) and Anonymous (Senior Program Officer, US-based Organization)



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 21 is an appendix, which provides a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



