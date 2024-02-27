Global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) Strategic Industry Report, 2022-2024 and 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) Market to Reach $278 Million by 2030

The global market for Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) estimated at US$153 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$278 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Collagen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$158.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hyaluronic Acid segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) market is poised for growth due to the increasing prevalence of joint disorders. Despite a global economic update, the pandemic has cast a shadow over the normalcy of orthopedic surgery volumes. The market share of key competitors in the AMIC sector in 2023 reflects a competitive landscape, with various players exhibiting strong, active, niche, or trivial market presence. Recent market activity underscores ongoing developments and adaptations within the AMIC market to address evolving needs and challenges in orthopedic care.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • AMIC Holds Significance in Cartilage Repair Domain
  • Rise in Sports Participation and Increase in Sports-Related Injuries Augment Growth Prospects
  • Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) in Ankle Repair: A Review
  • Growing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Surgeries to Propel Market Growth
  • Rise in Incidence of Osteoporosis to Benefit Market Growth
  • AMIC: Highly Effective in Management of Focal Chondral Defects of the Knee
  • Assessment of Open & Arthroscopic Approaches for AMIC to Repair Cartilage Defects
  • Cellular Therapy as Lifeblood of Clinical Routines Targeting Cartilage Regeneration
  • MACI Solutions: Promising Options in Articular Cartilage Treatment
  • Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market Growth
  • Rise in Overweight Patients to Boost Prospects
  • Changing Lifestyle Impacting Bone Health
  • Rising Healthcare Spending Augurs Well for the Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 28 Featured)

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Arthro Kinetics AG
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • BioTissue SA
  • CartiHeal, Inc.
  • Geistlich Pharma AG
  • JRI Orthopaedics Ltd.
  • Matricel GmbH
  • Smith & Nephew PLC
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x0btk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Extremity Product Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring CONMED, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Integra LifeSciences Holdings

Global Extremity Product Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring CONMED, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Integra LifeSciences Holdings

The "Extremity Product Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Industry Report, 2022-2024 and 2030: S-SBR Market Enjoys Robust Bond with Growth due to Demand Impetus from Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Industry Report, 2022-2024 and 2030: S-SBR Market Enjoys Robust Bond with Growth due to Demand Impetus from Adhesives & Sealants Industry

The "Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.