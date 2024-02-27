Global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) Strategic Industry Report, 2022-2024 and 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) Market to Reach $278 Million by 2030



The global market for Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) estimated at US$153 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$278 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Collagen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$158.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hyaluronic Acid segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) market is poised for growth due to the increasing prevalence of joint disorders. Despite a global economic update, the pandemic has cast a shadow over the normalcy of orthopedic surgery volumes. The market share of key competitors in the AMIC sector in 2023 reflects a competitive landscape, with various players exhibiting strong, active, niche, or trivial market presence. Recent market activity underscores ongoing developments and adaptations within the AMIC market to address evolving needs and challenges in orthopedic care.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AMIC Holds Significance in Cartilage Repair Domain

Rise in Sports Participation and Increase in Sports-Related Injuries Augment Growth Prospects

Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) in Ankle Repair: A Review

Growing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Surgeries to Propel Market Growth

Rise in Incidence of Osteoporosis to Benefit Market Growth

AMIC: Highly Effective in Management of Focal Chondral Defects of the Knee

Assessment of Open & Arthroscopic Approaches for AMIC to Repair Cartilage Defects

Cellular Therapy as Lifeblood of Clinical Routines Targeting Cartilage Regeneration

MACI Solutions: Promising Options in Articular Cartilage Treatment

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market Growth

Rise in Overweight Patients to Boost Prospects

Changing Lifestyle Impacting Bone Health

Rising Healthcare Spending Augurs Well for the Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 28 Featured)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthro Kinetics AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BioTissue SA

CartiHeal, Inc.

Geistlich Pharma AG

JRI Orthopaedics Ltd.

Matricel GmbH

Smith & Nephew PLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

