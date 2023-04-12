Global Automated 3D Printing Market to 2030: Low Cost of Production, Accuracy and Capacities for Increased Production Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2022-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automated 3D printing market will reach $10,956.1 million by 2030, growing by 35.2% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the low cost of production, accuracy, and capacities for increased production from more advanced automated 3D printing workflow and automated manufacturing-related functionalities.

Selected Key Players:

3D Systems Corporation

3Dprinteros

ABB Ltd.

Additive Industries B.V.

Additive Manufacturing Technologies Limited

Authentise Inc.

Autonomous Manufacturing Ltd.

Carbon Inc.

Coobx AG

DWS Systems

Dyemansion Gmbh

EnvisionTEC US LLC (Desktop Metal Inc.)

Farleygreene Ltd.

Formlabs Inc.

GE Additive (Concept Laser Inc.)

Manufacturing Technology Centre

Materialise NV

PostProcess Technologies Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solukon Maschinenbau Gmbh

Stratasys Ltd.

Structo Pte. Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Universal Robots A/S

Voodoo Manufacturing Inc.

This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

3D Printers

Robots

Other Hardware

Software

Service

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Based on Printing Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Automated Polymer AM

Automated Metal AM

Other Automated AM

By Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Material Handling

Automated Production

Part Handling

Post Processing

Multiprocessing

By Industrial Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Power & Energy

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Offering, Process and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

