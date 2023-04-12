Global Automated 3D Printing Market to 2030: Low Cost of Production, Accuracy and Capacities for Increased Production Drives Growth

Apr 12, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2022-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automated 3D printing market will reach $10,956.1 million by 2030, growing by 35.2% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the low cost of production, accuracy, and capacities for increased production from more advanced automated 3D printing workflow and automated manufacturing-related functionalities.
Selected Key Players:
- 3D Systems Corporation
- 3Dprinteros
- ABB Ltd.
- Additive Industries B.V.
- Additive Manufacturing Technologies Limited
- Authentise Inc.
- Autonomous Manufacturing Ltd.
- Carbon Inc.
- Coobx AG
- DWS Systems
- Dyemansion Gmbh
- EnvisionTEC US LLC (Desktop Metal Inc.)
- Farleygreene Ltd.
- Formlabs Inc.
- GE Additive (Concept Laser Inc.)
- Manufacturing Technology Centre
- Materialise NV
- PostProcess Technologies Inc.
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Solukon Maschinenbau Gmbh
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Structo Pte. Ltd.
- The ExOne Company
- Universal Robots A/S
- Voodoo Manufacturing Inc.
This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Hardware
- 3D Printers
- Robots
- Other Hardware
- Software
- Service
- Deployment & Integration
- Support & Maintenance
Based on Printing Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Automated Polymer AM
- Automated Metal AM
- Other Automated AM
By Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Material Handling
- Automated Production
- Part Handling
- Post Processing
- Multiprocessing
By Industrial Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods & Electronics
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Power & Energy
- Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Offering, Process and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
