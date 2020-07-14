Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Industry
Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market to Reach US$7.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AISS (Clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.7% share of the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
ABCS (Clinical) Segment Corners a 7.7% Share in 2020 In the global ABCS (Clinical) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$306.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$364.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 236-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market
Central Laboratories Dominate the Market
Immunochemistry - the Leading Segment
Recent Market Activity
Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize
Microbiological Testing
Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future
Automated Microbiological Tests: A Pesky Gray Area in the
Clinical Diagnostics Market
Instant Detection of Pathogens - A New Epoch in the Fight for
Survival
Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe
Tests
Emerging Markets Provide Tremendous Growth Opportunities
Clinical Applications
Non-Clinical Applications
A Holistic Peek into a Few Noteworthy Trends
The Evolution of Biotechnology - A Crucial Step Ahead in the
Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests
Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its
Full Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Abbott Laboratories (US) Abbott Molecular, Inc. (US) Alere Inc. (US) Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US) Becton Dickinson and Company (US) bioMérieux SA (France) bioMerieux, Inc. (US) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US) Cellabs Pty Ltd (Australia) Cepheid Inc. (US) CorisBioconcept SPRL (Belgium) F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) Hologic, Inc. (US) MedMira Inc. (Canada) Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US) OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US) Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland) QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands) Quidel Corporation (US) Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US) Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Oxoid Limited (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity
Indicator
Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population - A Growth
Driver
The World is Ageing
Rising HIV Prevalence - A Key Opportunity Indicator
Some Significant HIV Statistics by Region: 2015
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Ultra-Rapid HIV-Screening Tests put up a Strong Fight against
HIV-Epidemic
Accuracy/Reliability of Home HIV Testing: A Bone of Contention
Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel
Demand
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
Greater Patient Awareness to Drive Growth
Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics - A Boon
Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial
Testing
Influenza - Boosting Rapid Test Prospects
Select FDA-approved Rapid Detection Tests for Flu A&B: (2015)
Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight
against Bacteremia
Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight
against Bacteremia
Impact of Food Scares on Rapid Microbiological Tests Market
Stringent Norms Necessitate Microbial Food Safety Testing
Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing
Procedures
Conventional Testing Continues to Dominate but Rapid Tests
Making Inroads
Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing
Food Packages of the Future Ingrained with Microbial Alert Systems
Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing
Technologies
Rapid Microbiological Tests Gain Significance in the Pharma
Industry
Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharma- In a
Nutshell
Growth Direct? System Creates Waves in Pharmaceutical Quality
Control
IV. COMPETITION
