Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707098/?utm_source=PRN

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AISS (Clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.7% share of the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

ABCS (Clinical) Segment Corners a 7.7% Share in 2020 In the global ABCS (Clinical) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$306.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$364.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 236-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Molecular

Alere Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company bioMérieux SA

bioMerieux, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cellabs Pty Ltd.

CorisBioconcept SPRL

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

MedMira Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Orion Diagnostica Oy

Oxoid Limited

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707098/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Central Laboratories Dominate the Market

Immunochemistry - the Leading Segment

Recent Market Activity

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize

Microbiological Testing

Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future

Automated Microbiological Tests: A Pesky Gray Area in the

Clinical Diagnostics Market

Instant Detection of Pathogens - A New Epoch in the Fight for

Survival

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe

Tests

Emerging Markets Provide Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Clinical Applications

Non-Clinical Applications

A Holistic Peek into a Few Noteworthy Trends

The Evolution of Biotechnology - A Crucial Step Ahead in the

Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests

Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its

Full Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Abbott Laboratories (US) Abbott Molecular, Inc. (US) Alere Inc. (US) Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US) Becton Dickinson and Company (US) bioMérieux SA (France) bioMerieux, Inc. (US) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US) Cellabs Pty Ltd (Australia) Cepheid Inc. (US) CorisBioconcept SPRL (Belgium) F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) Hologic, Inc. (US) MedMira Inc. (Canada) Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US) OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US) Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland) QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands) Quidel Corporation (US) Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US) Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Oxoid Limited (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity

Indicator

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population - A Growth

Driver

The World is Ageing

Rising HIV Prevalence - A Key Opportunity Indicator

Some Significant HIV Statistics by Region: 2015

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease

Ultra-Rapid HIV-Screening Tests put up a Strong Fight against

HIV-Epidemic

Accuracy/Reliability of Home HIV Testing: A Bone of Contention

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel

Demand

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

Greater Patient Awareness to Drive Growth

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics - A Boon

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial

Testing

Influenza - Boosting Rapid Test Prospects

Select FDA-approved Rapid Detection Tests for Flu A&B: (2015)

Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight

against Bacteremia

Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight

against Bacteremia

Impact of Food Scares on Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Stringent Norms Necessitate Microbial Food Safety Testing

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing

Procedures

Conventional Testing Continues to Dominate but Rapid Tests

Making Inroads

Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing

Food Packages of the Future Ingrained with Microbial Alert Systems

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing

Technologies

Rapid Microbiological Tests Gain Significance in the Pharma

Industry

Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharma- In a

Nutshell

Growth Direct? System Creates Waves in Pharmaceutical Quality

Control

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: GC/CRT (Clinical) (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: GC/CRT (Clinical) (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: GC/CRT (Clinical) (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027

Table 7: AISS (Clinical) (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: AISS (Clinical) (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: AISS (Clinical) (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: ABCS (Clinical) (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: ABCS (Clinical) (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: ABCS (Clinical) (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: SIRT (Clinical) (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: SIRT (Clinical) (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: SIRT (Clinical) (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: ATS (Clinical) (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: ATS (Clinical) (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: ATS (Clinical) (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Other Applications (Clinical) (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Other Applications (Clinical) (Application) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Other Applications (Clinical) (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Non-Clinical (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Non-Clinical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Non-Clinical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 27: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 30: Canadian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Japanese Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 33: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Automated and Rapid

Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027

Table 35: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 36: Chinese Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 38: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: European Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: European Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027

Table 41: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 42: European Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE Table 43: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 44: French Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019

Table 45: French Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY

Table 46: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: German Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027

ITALY Table 49: Italian Demand for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: Italian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: United Kingdom Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027

SPAIN Table 55: Spanish Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 57: Spanish Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027

Table 59: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 60: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 62: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: Rest of Europe Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027

Table 67: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Australian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 72: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027

INDIA Table 73: Indian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 75: Indian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: South Korean Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated and Rapid

Microbiological Tests Market in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019

Table 81: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2020-2027

Table 83: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 84: Latin American Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Latin American Demand for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019

Table 87: Latin American Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027

Table 89: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 90: Argentinean Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL Table 91: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 92: Brazilian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019

Table 93: Brazilian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO

Table 94: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Mexican Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 96: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 97: Rest of Latin America Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 99: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 102: The Middle East Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and

2027

Table 103: The Middle East Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 105: The Middle East Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated

and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027

Table 107: Iranian Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 108: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL Table 109: Israeli Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 110: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Israeli Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automated and Rapid

Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027

Table 113: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Saudi Arabian Automated and Rapid Microbiological

Tests Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 115: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: United Arab Emirates Automated and Rapid

Microbiological Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019

Table 117: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Rest of Middle East Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 120: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA Table 121: African Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019

Table 123: Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 83Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707098/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare:

[email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1-339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

