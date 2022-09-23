Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Report 2022-2026: Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AISS (clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 10.4% share of the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market. The surge in the occurrences of STDs, such as GC/Chlamydia, HIV and Syphilis, has turned STD rapid tests into the most dynamic and vigorous segment of the market.

Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising global prevalence of chronic infectious diseases, increasing food safety concerns, growing need for fast and easy diagnosis, rising public-private investments, funding, and research grants, and sustained technological advancements.

Continued technological advancements in terms of improved functionality, efficiency, efficacy, faster results, and accuracy are driving the adoption of microbial testing in academic institutes, research laboratories, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Recent advances in proteomics and genomics are contributing to the rapid evolution of new methodologies for microbial identification and quantification.

Rapid advancements in microbial testing help in overcoming limitations such as an extensive period of exposure to pathogenic strains and long procedural times associated with traditional testing methods. In addition, these tests serve as a cost-effective alternative to microbial identification by enabling reduction in the consumable cost per procedure.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $709.2 Million by 2026

The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$709.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$766.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets, due to technological advancements related to rapid microbial testing, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing food safety concerns. Asia-Pacific region presents considerable growth opportunities due to the rising healthcare expenditure and expanding initiatives for promotion of the use of advanced technologies in rapid microbiology testing.

ABCS (Clinical) Segment to Reach $530.3 Million by 2026

In the global ABCS (Clinical) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$372.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$456.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Clinical Microbiology Gains Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel Coronavirus

A New, 20-Minute Assay for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: An Introduction

Enabling Technologies of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests

Clinical Applications of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests

Applications in Non-Clinical Investigations

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future

Clinical Applications Lead the Global Market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Testing

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Aidian Oy

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company bioMerieux SA

bioMerieux, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cellabs Pty Ltd

Cepheid Inc.

CorisBioconcept SPRL

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

MedMira Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Oxoid Limited

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation to Clinical Testing Practices

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests

Lab Automation Trend Augurs Well for Microbiological Testing Labs

Traditional Approaches Give Way to Modern Automated Microbiology Systems

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand for Rapid Microbiology Testing

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Opportunities for Automated Microbiology Tests

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Most Polluted Countries Worldwide: Average PM2.5 concentration (?g/m) for 2020

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for Rapid Microbiological Testing

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis

Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight against Bacteremia

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: A Boon for Rapid Microbiological Testing Market

Biotechnology: A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests

Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for Automated Microbiological Testing

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential.

Technological Advancements to Drive the Automated Microbiology Testing Market

Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Rapid Microbiological Testing

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry

Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Rapid and Automated Tests Emerge as an Attractive Solution

Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid Microbiological Testing

Automation of Food Microbiology Labs

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies

Rapid Microbial Testing in Dairy Industry

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market

Rapid Microbiological Testing Gains Significance in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Importance of Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharma Laboratories

Key RMM Technologies for Pharmaceutical Industry

Adoption of Rapid Methods for QC Microbiology in Biopharmaceuticals

Advancements in Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharmaceutical Industry

Rapid Microbial Testing for Regenerative Medicine: An Emerging Space

Rapid Microbiological Methods and the Regulatory Environment in Drug Development Industry

FDA's Requirements for Validation of RMM

EMA's Guidance on Use of RMMs for Water Testing

Rapid Microbial Testing Emerges as an Important Means for Quality Control of Advanced Therapies

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Rapid Microbial Testing Tools

Antimicrobial Vulnerability Testing and Identification of Microbial strains

Role of Microscopy in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Rising Prominence of NAAT-Driven AST

Economic Factors Promise Growth for Rapid AST

Rapid Technologies Gain Momentum in Environment Testing Field

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America and Caribbean

, , and and Key Issues Confronting the Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

