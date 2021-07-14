FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: June 2021 Executive Pool: 11461 Companies: 77 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Aidian Oy; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Company; bioMÃ©rieux SA; bioMerieux, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc; Cellabs Pty Ltd; Cepheid Inc.; CorisBioconcept SPRL; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Hologic, Inc.; MedMira Inc.; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; Oxoid Limited; QIAGEN N.V.; Quidel Corporation; Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.; Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical), Non-Clinical) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026

Automated and rapid microbiological tests represent diagnostic methods/instruments that enable rapid and swift detection, identification and characterization of pathogens in a given specimen sample. Clinical diagnostics, environmental applications, and food and beverage testing labs use rapid microbial testing to identify microbes from different types of samples. Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising global prevalence of chronic infectious diseases, increasing food safety concerns, growing need for fast and easy diagnosis, rising public-private investments, funding, and research grants, and sustained technological advancements. Continued technological advancements in terms of improved functionality, efficiency, efficacy, faster results, and accuracy are driving the adoption of microbial testing in academic institutes, research laboratories, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Rapid advancements in microbial testing help in overcoming limitations such as an extensive period of exposure to pathogenic strains and long procedural times associated with traditional testing methods. In addition, these tests serve as a cost-effective alternative to microbial identification by enabling reduction in the consumable cost per procedure.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AISS (clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.4% share of the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market. The surge in the occurrences of STDs, such as GC/Chlamydia, HIV and Syphilis, has turned STD rapid tests into the most dynamic and vigorous segment of the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $709.2 Million by 2026

The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$709.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$766.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets, due to technological advancements related to rapid microbial testing, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing food safety concerns. Asia-Pacific region presents considerable growth opportunities due to the rising healthcare expenditure and expanding initiatives for promotion of the use of advanced technologies in rapid microbiology testing.

ABCS (Clinical) Segment to Reach $530.3 Million by 2026

In the global ABCS (Clinical) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$372.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

