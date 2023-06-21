Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aiss (clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$727.2 Million by the year 2030.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation to Clinical Testing Practices

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests

Lab Automation Trend Augurs Well for Microbiological Testing Labs

Traditional Approaches Give Way to Modern Automated Microbiology Systems

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand for Rapid Microbiology Testing

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019- April 2020

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Opportunities for Automated Microbiology Tests

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Most Polluted Countries Worldwide: Average PM2.5 concentration (?g/m) for 2020

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for Rapid Microbiological Testing

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis

Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight against Bacteremia

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: A Boon for Rapid Microbiological Testing Market

Biotechnology: A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests

Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for Automated Microbiological Testing

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential.

Technological Advancements to Drive the Automated Microbiology Testing Market

Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Rapid Microbiological Testing

Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry

Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Global Food Safety Testing Market Breakdown (in %) by Segment for 2020

Rapid and Automated Tests Emerge as an Attractive Solution

Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid Microbiological Testing

Automation of Food Microbiology Labs

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies

Rapid Microbial Testing in Dairy Industry

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market

Rapid Microbiological Testing Gains Significance in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Importance of Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharma Laboratories

Key RMM Technologies for Pharmaceutical Industry

Adoption of Rapid Methods for QC Microbiology in Biopharmaceuticals

Advancements in Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharmaceutical Industry

Rapid Microbial Testing for Regenerative Medicine: An Emerging Space

Rapid Microbiological Methods and the Regulatory Environment in Drug Development Industry

FDA's Requirements for Validation of RMM

EMA's Guidance on Use of RMMs for Water Testing

Rapid Microbial Testing Emerges as an Important Means for Quality Control of Advanced Therapies

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Rapid Microbial Testing Tools

Antimicrobial Vulnerability Testing and Identification of Microbial strains

Role of Microscopy in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Rising Prominence of NAAT-Driven AST

Economic Factors Promise Growth for Rapid AST

Rapid Technologies Gain Momentum in Environment Testing Field

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America and Caribbean

, , and and Key Issues Confronting the Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

