Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand

21 Jun, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aiss (clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$727.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Molecular, Inc.
- Aidian Oy
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- bioMerieux, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Cellabs Pty Ltd
- Cepheid Inc.
- CorisBioconcept SPRL
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hologic, Inc.
- MedMira Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Oxoid Limited
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
- Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Clinical Microbiology Gains Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel Coronavirus: COVID-19 Tests Per Million Population by Country (As of 15 June 2021)
- A New, 20-Minute Assay for COVID-19 Diagnosis
- Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: An Introduction
- Enabling Technologies of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Clinical Applications of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Applications in Non-Clinical Investigations
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future
- Clinical Applications Lead the Global Market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation to Clinical Testing Practices
- Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests
- Lab Automation Trend Augurs Well for Microbiological Testing Labs
- Traditional Approaches Give Way to Modern Automated Microbiology Systems
- Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields
- Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand for Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
- Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
- Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand
- Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group
- Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects
- Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April 2020
- Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Opportunities for Automated Microbiology Tests
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution
- Most Polluted Countries Worldwide: Average PM2.5 concentration (?g/m) for 2020
- Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
- Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease
- Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
- Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth
- Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis
- Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight against Bacteremia
- Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: A Boon for Rapid Microbiological Testing Market
- Biotechnology: A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests
- Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for Automated Microbiological Testing
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050
- Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend
- Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing
- Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology
- Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential.
- Technological Advancements to Drive the Automated Microbiology Testing Market
- Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019
- Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
- Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry
- Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing
- Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
- Global Food Safety Testing Market Breakdown (in %) by Segment for 2020
- Rapid and Automated Tests Emerge as an Attractive Solution
- Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Automation of Food Microbiology Labs
- Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies
- Rapid Microbial Testing in Dairy Industry
- Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
- Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market
- Rapid Microbiological Testing Gains Significance in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Growing Importance of Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharma Laboratories
- Key RMM Technologies for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Adoption of Rapid Methods for QC Microbiology in Biopharmaceuticals
- Advancements in Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Rapid Microbial Testing for Regenerative Medicine: An Emerging Space
- Rapid Microbiological Methods and the Regulatory Environment in Drug Development Industry
- FDA's Requirements for Validation of RMM
- EMA's Guidance on Use of RMMs for Water Testing
- Rapid Microbial Testing Emerges as an Important Means for Quality Control of Advanced Therapies
- Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Rapid Microbial Testing Tools
- Antimicrobial Vulnerability Testing and Identification of Microbial strains
- Role of Microscopy in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- Rising Prominence of NAAT-Driven AST
- Economic Factors Promise Growth for Rapid AST
- Rapid Technologies Gain Momentum in Environment Testing Field
- Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Key Issues Confronting the Rapid Microbiological Tests Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6ilwp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article