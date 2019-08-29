Global Automated Breach & Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market by Offerings, Applications, End-Users, and Regions (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Offerings (Platforms/Tools, Services), Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence), End-Users, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, the market is in a nascent stage, and is expected to grow substantially to reach USD 724 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.2% during the forecast period, based on the benefits realized from ABAS.



The ABAS market is projected to witness rapid adoption with some of the core vendors studied being Attack IQ, Cymulate, SafeBreach, Qualys, Skybox Security, MazeBolt Security, XM Cyber, ThreatCare, NopSec, Scythe, FireMon, Secforce, Rapid7, Cronus-Cyber Technologies, Verodin (FireEye), Foreseeti, Proofpoint, eSecurevisio, and Balbix.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Complexity in Managing Vulnerabilities From Various Sources

Demand for Prioritizing Security Investments

Need to Manage Regulations and Compliances

Restraints

Highly Crowded Security Industry

Opportunities

Growing Business Sizes Making Manual Testing Complex

Challenges

Dearth of Cybersecurity Professionals

Low Awareness About Cybersecurity

Increase in the use of data quality tools for data management to drive the overall growth of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) market



The market growth is driven by various factors, such as the increasing regulations and compliances, the growing requirement to prioritize security investments, and the complexity of managing regulations and compliances have contributed a considerable share in the ABAS ecosystem.



By services, the training segment is estimated to hold a larger market size in 2019



Cybersecurity training services is a critical requirement for enterprises that face an increasing volume of constantly evolving threats. The Information Technology (IT) security recruits need to be skilled in the advanced techniques and procedures required for effective threat management and mitigation strategies. Training of security personnel with up-to-date knowledge, practices, and procedures helps defend the enterprises against most cyberattacks.



By application type, other threat intelligence to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Threat intelligence solutions collect and analyze information about the existing and evolving threat vectors from multiple sources to provide actionable threat intelligence feeds and reports, which can be effectively utilized by various security control solutions. Such solutions keep organizations informed of the risks of Advanced Persistent Threat (APTs), zero-day attacks, and threats and help them protect themselves against the possibilities of data breach occurrences.

With the increasing dependence of organizations on information and communication technologies to ease various business processes, these organizations have become exposed to a variety of cybercrimes and security vulnerabilities. In such cases, threat intelligence solutions offer the required assistance. They provide an effective and reliable threat detection to alleviate cyber threats based on security events and security intelligence feeds, manage business risks, reduce potential damage, and improve organizations' entire security infrastructure.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is making great strides toward the adoption of various technologies. The region is leading the charge in the adoption of many technologies such as Smart Cities. While all the happenings have opened up a greater corridor for growth and developments, it also made the region more vulnerable, giving more opportunities for threats to get through. Gradually, attackers are developing better, sophisticated, and cutting-edge techniques to breach organizations.

APAC is an ideal environment for cybercriminals to thrive in, owing to high digital connectivity, contrasted with the low cybersecurity awareness, growing cross-border data transfers, and weak regulations. Although the organizations in this region consider cybersecurity a high priority but only a handful of companies employ cybersecurity professionals. Countries such as India and Japan are witnessing a significant increase in cyber-attacks. The traditional methods are no longer adequate to manage and mitigate the advanced bot attacks. These challenges are going to eventually push the automated attack simulation and remediation market in the APAC region.

