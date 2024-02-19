Global Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market Forecast Report to 2028: Increased Connectivity and Interoperability Drives Market Forward

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market is charting a progressive growth path with an anticipated robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% through 2028.

The industry's expansion is being driven by a confluence of factors including technological advancements, heightened demand for precise and personalized medication within oncology, and the surging prevalence of cancer worldwide. With the advent of precise medicinal practices, such as precision medicine, the market is observing substantial momentum.

The precision medical approach necessitates a high degree of specificity in medication compounding – a critical operational area where automated compounding devices excel. Enhanced patient safety and medication accuracy, facilitated by these devices, are pivotal considerations propelling market growth.

Despite remarkable progress, the Global Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market faces challenges, including considerable initial capital investments for the integration of advanced compounding technologies and the need for extensive training and education for healthcare professionals.

Technological Integration Catalyzing Market Dynamics

The market is experiencing a shift with the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), which are enriching the capabilities of automated compounding devices. Robotic systems, empowered with AI, are revolutionizing the compounding process by delivering exceptional accuracy, safety, and learning capabilities. Connectivity and interoperability are additional trends influencing the market's trajectory. The seamless integration of these devices with other critical healthcare systems aids in propelling efficient, error-free preparation of oncology medications.

Segmental Insights Indicate Diverse Market Opportunities

In terms of technology, Volumetric Compounding Systems are gaining prominence and are expected to see significant growth within the forecast period. Moreover, hospitals, as the primary end users of these systems, are set to continue their dominance in the market, employing automated compounding devices to improve patient care and conform to regulatory compliance in oncological treatments.

Regional Market Forecasts Point to North American Dominance

Regionally, the North American market has been the front-runner due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, regulatory environment, and swift adoption of advanced technologies. The region is gearing up to maintain and even strengthen its position in the market through ongoing research, development, and innovation.

  • Technological Insights: Volumetric Compounding Systems Display Impressive Growth
  • End User Insights: Hospitals Steer Market Growth with Increased Adoption
  • Regional Insights: North America's Position as a Market Leader Reaffirmed

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of these trends, alongside detailed segments on technology, end users, and regional market performances.

Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

The report includes thorough profiles of key market players, delving into their strategies, offerings, and competitive positioning. Such insights are valuable for stakeholders to understand the market dynamics and identify potential opportunities for growth and collaboration.

This latest market research publication is a significant resource for those seeking to explore the intricacies of the Global Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market, understand the current landscape, identify growth opportunities, and make informed decisions in the ever-evolving field of oncology drug preparation.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market, By Technology:

  • Gravimetric Compounding System
  • Volumetric Compounding System

Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Chemotherapy Centers
  • Others

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Baxter International Inc.
  • B. Braun SE.
  • COMECER S.p.A.
  • ARxIUM Inc.
  • Omnicell Inc.
  • Grifols, S.A.
  • Weibond Technology
  • Equashield LLC.
  • ICU Medical, Inc
  • NewIcon Oy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tkyxy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Pasta Market Analysis Report, 2023 and 2024-2030: Western Food Trends Influence Rising Demand, China Emerges as Key Player

Global Pasta Market Analysis Report, 2023 and 2024-2030: Western Food Trends Influence Rising Demand, China Emerges as Key Player

The "Global Pasta Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been...
Preparative and Process Chromatography Research Report 2023

Preparative and Process Chromatography Research Report 2023

The "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Type (Preparative Chromatography (Chemicals & Reagents, Resins (Affinity, HIC, Ion Exchange),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.