Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Outlook & Forecasts 2023-2024 & 2029: AI Integration and Tech Advancements Spur Innovation, Complexity in Lab Procedures and Demand for Miniaturization

The global automated liquid handling systems market is expected to reach $2.56 billion by 2029 from $1.46 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2023 to 2029

The global automated liquid handling systems market has witnessed highly competitive rivalry among players. Globally, the presence of leading, rapidly growing, and emerging market players impacts the market landscape. Several market players showed continuous dominance, and some companies are trying to achieve more market penetration and share. Based on the vast competitive landscape, leading companies accepted and implemented several business strategies focusing on expanding market share and presence.



North America holds the most prominent share of the global automated liquid handling systems market, accounting for over 33% in 2023. In North America, the demand for ALH systems is significantly high due to the increasing preferences for lab automation tools, high-tech infrastructure of laboratories, increasing investment in laboratories, presence of pharma & biotech companies, and high expenditure on diagnosis. On the other hand, the development of healthcare industries and the growth of associated clinical laboratories with high-tech equipment integration and smart and digital infrastructure are some factors that accelerate the market growth in the region.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Integration of AI, Machine Learning, and Cloud Services



Globally, research and diagnostics laboratories are becoming automated, delivering future opportunities to enhance research. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML,) and automation into automated liquid handling systems are emerging trends the market is witnessing globally. AI has improved lab automation significantly in the past few years. Most laboratory efforts aim to achieve high-quality research and boost efficiency in the shortage of skilled laboratory professionals.



Technology Advancements in Automated Liquid Handling Systems



The automated liquid handling systems industry is witnessing huge research & development (R&D) in advanced technologies for contactless liquid handling functions. The technology advancement in the industry encouraging and attracting huge consumers. Most automated liquid handler systems are used in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies due to the rapid development in these industries. Where technologically advanced tools are welcomed. For instance, Formulatix- a market player- introduces two automated liquid handling systems with advanced liquid handlers such as Flow Axial Seal Tip (F.A.S.T.) and FLO i8 - these technologies offer significant benefits.



Increasing Adoption of Lab Automation Solutions



Lab automation enhances R&D procedures in the fast-paced scientific and research landscape. By automating streamlined workflows and repetitive tasks, laboratories achieve higher accuracy and efficiency in regular operations. In recent years, the laboratory field has constantly evolved with automation.



Increasing Research & Development in Life Sciences & Drug Discoveries



The life science, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors have witnessed continuous research & development activities, which pose a high-cost burden, workforce shortage and lack of expertise, wastage of chemical material, and many more. The rising expenditure and investment in life sciences industries are accelerating the demand for most specialized laboratory equipment that reduces human error and increases possibilities of clear screening and effective result delivery. These factors accelerate demand for the most reliable automated liquid handling lab equipment proven for screening molecules.



Complexity in Lab Procedures and Demand for Miniaturization



Miniaturized analytical equipment is an advanced lab solution that allows a laboratory to expand the number of smaller samples that can be analyzed daily. Miniaturized technology can adjust more instruments in the same infrastructure. It can lead to fast and robust result analysis.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The global automated liquid handling systems market by instrument type is segmented into workstations and standalone instruments. Workstations are the ALH systems, consisting of several tools that deliver several facilities in one ALH system. This reduces the extra cost of several other liquid handling systems and saves the lab space. Pharmaceutical and biotech research and manufacturing company labs are going through highly stringent regulations that demand high-tech solutions where workstation systems are proven effective.

The drug discovery and development application segment dominated the global automated liquid handling systems market 2023. ALH systems have become the most crucial automated lab equipment for clinical studies across the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, specifically in screening millions of tests and compound analyses. Pharma and biotech companies invest billions of dollars in clinical studies where human or lab equipment errors can lead to significant cost burdens and failure of new drugs. It fuels the demand for automated liquid handling systems in drug discovery and development procedures.

The global automated liquid handling systems market by end-users is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, academic & research laboratories/centers, clinical diagnostics laboratories, and others. The demand for ALH systems is high by pharma and biotech companies due to continued engagement in clinical studies and R&D activities where ALH systems have proven effective.

In 2023, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment had the highest segmental market share. But apart from that, academic research institutes that run publicly or privately highly demand types of ALH systems for research and academic purposes and contribute to market growth.









Key Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter

Eppendorf

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

Aurora Biomed

AUTOGEN

Art Robbins Instruments

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOTEC

INTEGRA Biosciences

Ingersoll Rand (TriContinent Scientific)

(TriContinent Scientific) FORMULATRIX

Gilson Incorporated

Hudson Robotics

METTLER TOLEDO

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Sartorius

SPT Labtech

Tecan Trading AG

Promega Corporation

Waters Corporation

Flow Robotics

Opentrons

Biotage

BRANDTECH Scientific

HighRes Biosolutions

Haier Biomedical

Molecular Devices

Metrohm AG

Novacyt (Primerdesign)

Shimadzu Corporation

SARSTEDT AG

Xi'an Tianlong Science & Technology

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the automated liquid handling systems market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global automated liquid handling systems market?

3. Which region dominates the global automated liquid handling systems market share?

4. What are the significant trends in automated liquid handling systems?

5. Who are the key players in the global automated liquid handling systems market?





