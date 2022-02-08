Global Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring DataRobot, dotData, H2O.ai, AWS, Big Squid, Microsoft, Determined.ai, SAS Institute, Squark, and EdgeVerve Systems

Feb 08, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Machine Learning Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From $346.2 million in 2020, the automated machine learning market is predicted to reach $14,830.8 million by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 45.6% from 2020 to 2030.
The major factors driving the market are the burgeoning requirement for efficient fraud detection solutions, soaring demand for personalized product recommendations, and increasing need for predictive lead scoring.
The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed significantly to the evolution of digital business models, with many healthcare companies adopting machine-learning-enabled chatbots to enable the contactless screening of COVID-19 symptoms.
Moreover, Clevy.io, which is a France-based start-up, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have launched a chatbot for making the process of finding official government communications about the COVID-19 infection easy. Thus, the pandemic has positively impacted the market.
The service category, under the offering segment, is predicted to demonstrate the faster growth in the coming years. This is credited to the burgeoning requirement for implementation and integration, consulting, and maintenance services, as they assist in enhancing business productivity and augmenting coding activities. Additionally, these services aid in automating workflows, which, in turn, enables the mechanization of complex operations.
The cloud category dominated the AutoML market, within the deployment type segment, in the past. Moreover, this category is predicted to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years on account of the flexibility and scalability provided by cloud-based automated machine learning (AutoML) solutions.
Geographically, North America held the largest share in the past, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This is credited to the soaring venture capital funding by artificial intelligence (AI) companies for research and development (R&D), in order to advance AutoML.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribed to the growing information technology (IT) investments and increasing fintech adoption in the region. In addition, the growing government focus on incorporating AI in multiple verticals is supporting the advance of the market in the region.
For instance, in October 2021, Hivecell, which is an edge as a service company, entered into a partnership with DataRobot Inc. for solving bigger challenges and hurdles at the edge, by processing various ML models on site and outside the data closet. By incorporating the two solutions, businesses can make data-driven decisions more efficiently.
The major players in the AutoML market are DataRobot Inc., dotData Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Big Squid Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Determined.ai Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Squark, and EdgeVerve Systems Limited.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Increasing Preference For Cloud-Based AutoML Platform
Drivers
- Increasing Demand For Efficient Fraud Detection Solutions
- Growing Need For Personalized Product Recommendations
- Rising Importance of Predictive Lead Scoring
- Impact Analysis of Drivers On Market Forecast
Restraints
- Slow Adoption of AutoML In Developing Countries
- Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast
Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare Industry
- Rising Importance of Effective Product Assortment
Impact of COVID-19
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Definition of Market Segments
By Offering
- Platform
- Service
- Professional
- Managed
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprise
- Sme
By Application
- Fraud Detection
- Sales & Marketing Management
- Medical Testing
- Transport Optimization
- Others
By Industry
- BFSI
- It & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Government
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
Value Chain Analysis
Company Profiles
- DataRobot Inc.
- H2O.ai Inc.
- dotData Inc.
- EdgeVerve Systems Limited
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Squark
- Big Squid Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Determined.ai Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ceafiz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article