GLOBAL AUTOMATED MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Global automated material handling equipment market is projected to grow at 8.17% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026 on account of several contributory factors which include increasing need for automated solutions across industries and rising efforts for a safe working environment. Also, several technological advancements in the market and the fact that the adoption of these equipments reduces the cost of labour are further fueling the growth of this market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The segmentation of the global automated material handling equipment market is done according to products, components, types, applications, and operations.The market products include automated storage and retrieval systems, automated guided vehicles, automated crane, robotic system, and automated conveyor and sortation systems.



The market by components is divided into hardware, software, and services while the market by types includes bulk load materials handling systems and unit load materials handling system. The market finds its applications in several sectors like chemical, automotive, semiconductors and electronics, e-commerce, aviation, food and beverage, metal and machinery, and healthcare whereas the market operations include packaging, assembly, transportation, storage and waste handling and distribution.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The region-wise segmentation of the global automated material handling equipment market is done into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.Of these, the European market dominated the global scene in 2017 on account of the extended applications of these equipments in industries like chemicals, e-commerce, food & beverages, ship manufacturing, automotive, etc.



However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to progress ahead with the highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. Government initiatives and rising expenditure in the region is expected to drive this market's growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Murata Machinery Ltd, Intelligrated, Jungheinrich Ag, Kuka Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Dematic Gmbh & Co.Kg, Swisslog Holding Ag (Acquired By Kuka Group), Fives Group, Precision Automation & Robotics India Ltd, Daifuku Co.



Ltd, Amerden Group, SSI Schaefer Holding International GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group Ag, and Beumer Group Gmbh & Co. Kg are some of the important players in this market.



