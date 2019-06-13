GLOBAL AUTOMATED MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Global automated material handling equipment market is estimated to grow with 7.32% CAGR during the forecast period to generate a revenue of $60.11 billion by 2027 on account of several contributory factors which include increasing need for automated solutions across industries and rising efforts for a safe working environment. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the forecast period is 2019-2027. Also, several technological advancements in the market and the fact that the adoption of these equipment reduces the cost of labor are further fueling the growth of this market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05222540/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

The important driver increasing growth in the global automated material handling equipment market is the increasing demand for automated solutions across industries.With the advancement in technologies such as robotics, driverless vehicles and wireless technologies, the automated material handling equipment market has perceived substantial growth over the past few years.



The market finds its applications in several sectors like chemical, automotive, semiconductors and electronics, e-commerce, aviation, food and beverage, metal and machinery, and healthcare whereas the market operations include packaging, assembly, transportation, storage and waste handling and distribution.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The region-wise segmentation of the global automated material handling equipment market is done into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. Of these, the European market dominated the global automated material handling equipment market in 2018 by capturing the largest market share of 32.12%. Key factors that are positively influencing the growth of automated materials handling equipment market in Europe are R&D investments in robots, rising automotive industry, rising e-commerce industry and various government initiatives. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to progress ahead with the highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. Government initiatives and rising expenditure in the region is expected to drive this market's growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Dematic GmbH & Co.KG, Beumer Group GmbH & Co.



KG, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Toyota Industries Corporation, Amerden Group, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Kion Group AG, Precision Automation & Robotics India Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG (acquired by KUKA Group), Jungheinrich AG, Intelligrated, Fives Group, KUKA Group, SSI Schaefer Holding International GmbH, and Daifuku Co. Ltd. are some of the important players in this market.



Companies mentioned

1. AMERDEN GROUP

2. BEUMER GROUP GMBH & CO. KG

3. DAIFUKU CO. LTD.

4. DEMATIC GMBH & CO. KG

5. FIVES GROUP

6. HONEYWELL INTELLIGRATED

7. JUNGHEINRICH AG

8. KION GROUP AG

9. KUKA GROUP

10. MITSUBISHI CATERPILLAR FORKLIFT AMERICA

11. MURATA MACHINERY, LTD.

12. PRECISION AUTOMATION & ROBOTICS INDIA LTD.

13. SSI SCHAEFER HOLDING INTERNATIONAL GMBH

14. SWISSLOG HOLDING AG (ACQUIRED BY KUKA GROUP)

15. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05222540/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

