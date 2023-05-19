Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $45.7 Billion by 2028 at an 8.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry (Automotive, e-Commerce, Food & Beverage) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated material handling equipment market is projected to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2028 from USD 30.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising demand for automated material handling equipment among diverse industries and the growing number of start-ups offering robotics solutions for warehouse automation.

Unit Load segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during 2023-2028

Unit load material handling systems involve appropriately sized items organized into a single unit that can be moved easily. It consists in handling various items or unit formats independently, even when they are transported in large quantities or are significant in dimension. These systems are quick and economical to move several items in a single run. These systems help reduce damages and handling costs. Such systems make handling, storage, and distribution more efficient. The types of AMHE used to manage unit loads include AGVs, ASRS, and robots.

Automotive Industry to account for the largest share of market in 2023

The automotive industry players seek improvements in manufacturing through automated and efficient processes. These companies need to carry out their manufacturing and assembling operations efficiently by carefully handling various components and keeping track of it. The deployment of AMHE in this industry helps prevent damage to auto parts, reduce the cost of unproductive labor hours by handling inventory, and maximize storage capacity within the available floor space.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific consists of some of the fastest-growing economies - such as China, Japan, and India. Substantial domestic demand for products and significant business growth opportunities have led to the establishment of number of manufacturing and warehousing plants of various industries in the countries. These plants are of major industries such as automotive, metals & heavy machinery, and semiconductor & electronics, in the region. This in turn is offering lucrative opportunities for the automated material handling equipment market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

308

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$30.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$45.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.3 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Major Offerings and Applications of Automated Material Handling Equipment
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Offerings of Automated Material Handling Equipment
6.3. Hardware
6.4. Software
6.5. Services
6.5.1. Maintenance & Repair
6.5.2. Training
6.5.3. Software Upgrades
6.6. Emerging Applications of ASRS
6.6.1. Hospitals
6.6.2. Academic Institutions
6.7. Emerging Applications of AGVs
6.7.1. Hospitals
6.7.2. Theme Parks
6.8. Emerging Technologies Used in AGVs
6.8.1. LiDAR Sensors
6.8.2. Camera Vision
6.8.3. Dual Mode AGVs

7 Outdoor Material Handling Equipment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Forklift
7.3. AGV
7.3.1. Tow Vehicles
7.3.2. Unit Load Carriers

8 Latest Trends in Warehousing Technologies Impacting the Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Micro Fulfilment Centres
8.2.1. Significant Developments in MFC Space
8.2.2. Advantages of MFCs Over CFCs
8.2.3. Ecosystem of MFCs
8.2.4. Major Companies Leading Ways to MFCs
8.2.5. Key Technologies Involved in MFCs
8.2.5.1. Cube Storage
8.2.5.2. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)
8.2.5.3. Shuttle Systems
8.2.5.4. Others
8.2.6. Brief Details About Funding in MFCs
8.2.7. Number of MFCs Deployed in US
8.3. Autonomous Machines
8.4. Dark Stores

9 Automated Material Handling Equipment, by Product
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Robots
9.2.1. Traditional Robots
9.2.2. Collaborative Robots
9.2.3. Autonomous Robots
9.3. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
9.3.1. Unit Load
9.3.2. Mini Load
9.3.3. Vertical Lift Module
9.3.4. Carousel
9.3.4.1. Vertical Carousal
9.3.4.2. Horizontal Carousal
9.3.5. Mid-Load
9.4. Conveyor & Sortation Systems
9.4.1. Belt Conveyor
9.4.2. Roller Conveyor
9.4.3. Overhead Conveyor
9.4.4. Screw Conveyor
9.5. Real Time Location System (RTLs)
9.6. Automated Guided Vehicles
9.6.1. AGV Market, by Type
9.6.1.1. Tow Vehicles
9.6.1.2. Unit Load Carriers
9.6.1.3. Pallet Trucks
9.6.1.4. Assembly Line Vehicles
9.6.1.5. Forklift Trucks
9.6.1.6. Others
9.6.2. AGV Market, by Navigation Technology
9.6.2.1. Laser Guidance
9.6.2.2. Magnetic Guidance
9.6.2.3. Inductive Guidance
9.6.2.4. Optical Tape Guidance
9.6.2.5. Vision Guidance
9.6.2.6. Others
9.7. Warehouse Management Systems
9.7.1. WMS Market, by Deployment Type
9.7.1.1. On-Premises
9.7.1.2. Cloud
9.8. RLTs

10 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by System Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Unit Load Material Handling Systems
10.3. Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

11 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Industry
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive
11.3. Chemicals
11.4. Aviation
11.5. Semiconductor & Electronics
11.6. e-Commerce
11.7. Food & Beverages
11.8. Healthcare
11.9. Metals & Heavy Machinery
11.10. Third-Party Logistics (3PL)
11.11. Others

12 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Addverb Technologies
  • Autocrib
  • Automation Logistic
  • Avancon
  • Beumer
  • Daifuku
  • Ferreto
  • Grabit
  • Hanwha
  • Honeywell International
  • Hyster-Yale Material Handling
  • Invata Intralogistics
  • Invia Robotics
  • Jbt
  • Jungheinrich
  • Kion
  • Knapp
  • Kuka
  • Locus Robotics
  • Meiden America
  • Mobile Industrial Robots
  • Murata Machinery
  • Ssi Schaefer
  • Tgw Logistics
  • Toyota Industries
  • Viastore
  • Westfalia Technologies

