Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Strategic Market Report 2023: A $80+ Billion Market by 2030 - Trend Towards Industry 4.0 Will Continue to Spur Growth in the Market

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $80.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Automated Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$43.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Robots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$39.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (asrs) segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Automated Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

How Manufacturing, Automotive, Supply Chains, Logistics & Transport Have & Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Automotive End-Use Industry

Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry

Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector

Automated Material Handling Equipment: Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Rebound of Businesses & Industries to Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Automated Material Handling Equipment in the Post Pandemic Period

Here's How Intelligent Automation as Part of Digital Transformation Is Gaining Rapid Momentum Amid the Pandemic

Trend Towards Industry 4.0, Prevalent Even During the Pre-Pandemic Period, Will Continue to Spur Growth in the Market

Special Focus on AGVs in Smart Factories

3x Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic Brings Out Automated Fulfilment of E-Commerce Orders as a Major Disruptive Growth Driver

Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Ride High on the Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market

Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Automation Drives Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Reshoring Manufacturing Operations in the Post-Pandemic World, a Notable Growth Driver in Developed Markets

Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment

Integration of Automated Material Handling Equipment with Warehouse Management, a Major Growth Driver

Special Focus on How Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Enable Warehouse Automation

Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption

IoT, A Game Changer in Material Handling! Wondering How? Read On

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Modernization of Material Handling Equipment in the Food & Beverage Industry

As Production Slowly Recovers, Auto OEMs Focus on Production Efficiency to Make Up for Losses Sustained in the Dormant Production Period

Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability

Big Data Analytics to Revolutionize Material Handling Operations

